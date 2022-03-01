Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska says her heart is at home after win in France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska says her heart is at home after win in France

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 8.47pm Updated: March 2 2022, 6.16am
Dayana Yastremska claimed an emotional victory in Lyon (Steven Paston/PA)
Dayana Yastremska claimed an emotional victory in Lyon (Steven Paston/PA)

Dayana Yastremska draped herself in the Ukrainian flag after winning her opening match at the WTA tournament in Lyon four days after fleeing the war in her homeland.

Yastremska, 21, and her 15-year-old sister Ivanna spent two nights sheltering in an underground car park before being sent to safety in France by their parents, who remain in Odesa.

The Yastremska sisters lost a doubles match on Monday but on Tuesday, Dayana, ranked 140 but with a career high of 21, battled for more than three hours to see off Romanian Ana Bogdan 3-6 7-6 (7) 7-6 (7).

Yastremska saved match points in both the second and third sets and she collapsed to the court after clinching victory before sharing a heartfelt embrace with Bogdan.

Yastremska then wrapped herself in the Ukrainian flag for her post-match interview, where she said: “Definitely I’m going to remember this match.

“I just came from the country where the war is and there is my family. It was very tough emotionally. I wish I could be now at home there in my country but my father made a decision to bring me here.

“I’m happy that I won for my country but at the same time I’m very sad. I want to say thanks for the support. When I just arrived in France, a lot of people texted me with their support and with any help. It was amazing today.

“My heart stays at home and my mind is fighting here, so it’s very difficult to find the concentration, to find the balance.

“This win compared to what is going on in my country is nothing but I’m happy at least I’m also fighting. I’m very proud of the Ukrainians. They’re really heroes and I wish everything is going to finish soon.”

Meanwhile, Ukrainian women’s number one Elina Svitolina opened her account in Monterrey with a 6-2 6-1 victory over Russia’s Anastasia Potapova.

Svitolina had said she would not play against any Russian or Belarusian opponents unless all signs of nationality were removed, but relented after tennis’ governing bodies announced Russian and Belarusian players had to compete under a neutral flag.

