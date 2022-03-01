Middlesbrough sink Tottenham to join Premier League duo in FA Cup quarter-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Middlesbrough sink Tottenham to join Premier League duo in FA Cup quarter-finals

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 10.53pm
It was a miserable night for Harry Kane and Tottenham on Teesside (Mike Egerton/PA)
Josh Coburn was Middlesbrough’s teenage hero as the Championship club produced another FA Cup upset by knocking out Tottenham with a 1-0 extra-time victory in the fifth round.

Boro dumped Manchester United out on penalties at Old Trafford in the fourth round and followed it up in style to beat Spurs, with 19-year-old Coburn’s 107th-minute strike settling the tie.

The second-tier outfit were the better side throughout, booking their quarter-final spot and ensuring Spurs will end another season without a trophy after an abject display on Teesside.

Oleksandr Zinchenko captained Manchester City to what eventually proved to be a comfortable 2-0 win at Peterborough.

The Ukraine international was given the honour of leading out the Premier League champions as a show of support against Russia’s invasion of his homeland.

He played the full 90 minutes as second-half efforts from Riyad Mahrez – his 19th goal of the campaign – and Jack Grealish’s first-ever FA Cup goal secured victory and a place in the quarter-finals.

Crystal Palace players celebrate Jairo Riedewald's winner
Crystal Palace players celebrate Jairo Riedewald’s winner (Adam Davy/PA)

Jairo Riedewald was the unlikely super-sub for Patrick Vieira as his goal eight minutes from time fired Crystal Palace to a hard-fought 2-1 win over Stoke.

Cheikhou Kouyate had seen his early second-half effort for the hosts cancelled out by Josh Tymon’s close-range finish to leave the tie finely poised.

Vieira, despite needing a winner, turned to Riedewald over two recognised strikers and saw the decision pay dividends with the former Ajax player scoring his first goal in 13 months from only his fifth appearance of the season to send the Eagles into the last eight.

