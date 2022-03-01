Novak Djokovic splits from coach Marian Vajda

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News UK & World

Novak Djokovic splits from coach Marian Vajda

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 11.19pm
Marian Vajda, coach of Novak Djokovic on day nine of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon.
Marian Vajda, coach of Novak Djokovic on day nine of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon.

Novak Djokovic has split from long-time coach Marian Vajda for a second time.

The 20-time grand slam champion began working with Vajda in 2006 when he was a teenager and the Slovakian coach has been by his side for virtually his whole career.

They briefly split in 2017 while Djokovic was struggling with injury and off-court problems but reunited the following year.

Novak Djokovic suffered a shock loss to Jiri Vesely in Dubai last week
Novak Djokovic suffered a shock loss to Jiri Vesely in Dubai last week (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

Vajda has taken more of a back seat since Djokovic brought Goran Ivanisevic into his team in 2019 and it was revealed on Tuesday that player and coach agreed to go their separate ways at the end of last season.

Djokovic said in a statement: “Marian has been by my side during the most important and memorable moments in my career. Together we have achieved some incredible things and I am very grateful for his friendship and dedication over the last 15 years.

“While he might be leaving the professional team, he will always be family and I can’t thank him enough for all he has done.”

Vajda’s scaled-back role enabled him to spend more time at home but the 56-year-old hinted he is keen for another coaching job.

“During my time with Novak, I have been lucky to watch him transform into the player he is today,” he said. “I will look back on our time together with immense pride and am so very thankful for the success we have achieved. I remain his biggest support on and off the court and look forward to new challenges.”

These are undoubtedly difficult times for Djokovic, who lost the world number one ranking to Daniil Medvedev on Monday and has played only one tournament this season.

Following his deportation from Australia, Djokovic returned to the court in Dubai last week but suffered a shock quarter-final loss to Jiri Vesely.

If he remains unvaccinated against coronavirus, as he appears determined to do, the big ATP Tour events in Indian Wells and Miami look off the table while the European clay tournaments that follow are also far from straightforward.

