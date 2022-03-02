What the papers say – March 2

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – March 2

By Press Association
March 2 2022, 6.26am
The front pages cover the death and destruction caused by Russian forces as the assault on Ukraine enters its seventh day.

The Daily Telegraph splashes with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pleading with the West “to prevent genocide” after Russia intensified its bombing campaign.

The Daily Mirror also pictures the president on its front. He is depicted with his clenched fist raised in defiance with the headline: “Nobody will break us.”

Mr Zelenksy is captured in the same pose in the Daily Express alongside images which depict the aftermath of Russia’s missile strikes on Kyiv. “Blitzed but never beaten”, the headline says.

“Shunned by the world” says Metro in reference to over 100 diplomats at the United Nations Human Rights Council walking out on Russia’s foreign minister mid-speech as he sought to blame Ukraine for the invasion.

The Times runs a warning from Vladimir Putin to Ukrainian civilians to “leave now” as Russia prepares to escalate the bombing of Kyiv, with the paper reporting the Kremlin is planning to surround the city with 15,000 troops.

The Sun calls Mr Putin “barbaric” after his forces bombed a Holocaust memorial where over 100,000 victims were buried.

The Daily Mail carries a photo of the Kyiv TV tower being struck by a missile with the headline: “Pray for Kyiv.”

The i writes that the Ukrainian capital is bracing for “mass bombardment” by Russia.

The Independent similarly carries Kyiv’s preparation for further assault after the Kremlin threatened “high precision” bombing which would reduce the city to rubble.

The Financial Times reports China has unexpectedly joined the fray by calling for a ceasefire by Russia – days after Beijing appeared to side with Moscow by accusing the US of being the “culprit” in the Ukraine crisis.

The Guardian follows the plight of Kyiv residents scrambling to get out of the city as the Russian military approaches, showing people climbing onto the “last train out of Kyiv”.

And the Daily Star splashes with “the real legacy of bloody Vlad”.

