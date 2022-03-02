Inflation in 19 nations using euro sets record of 5.8%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Inflation in 19 nations using euro sets record of 5.8%

By Press Association
March 2 2022, 10.45am
Inflation in Europe hit a record high for the fourth month in a row, raising questions about when the central bank should step in to ease the pain to people’s wallets while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine rattles the global economy (PA)
Inflation in Europe hit a record high for the fourth month in a row, raising questions about when the central bank should step in to ease the pain to people’s wallets while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine rattles the global economy (PA)

Inflation in Europe hit a record high for the fourth month in a row, raising questions about when the central bank should step in to ease the pain to people’s wallets while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine rattles the global economy.

Consumer prices in the 19 countries that use the euro currency increased by an annual 5.8% in February, the European Union statistics agency Eurostat reported on Wednesday.

The latest numbers underscore continuing pain for the continent’s consumers and pile more pressure on the European Central Bank as it grapples with when and how to raise interest rates to ease inflation.

The latest inflation reading smashed the record of 5.1% set last month to reach the highest level since record-keeping for the euro started in 1997.

Inflation in Europe, as in other major economies, has been fuelled by surging energy prices, and the problem will be complicated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia, a major oil and gas producer, has been hit with sanctions and export restrictions that have raised worries that supplies could be cut off, though that hasn’t yet materialised.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier