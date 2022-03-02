Bernie Ecclestone backs F1 decision to allow Russian drivers to race on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bernie Ecclestone backs F1 decision to allow Russian drivers to race on

By Press Association
March 2 2022, 12.04pm Updated: March 2 2022, 1.24pm
Bernie Ecclestone has backed F1’s decision to allow Russian drivers to continue competing (Tony Marshall/PA)
Bernie Ecclestone has supported Formula One’s decision not to outlaw Russian drivers.

The FIA announced on Tuesday that Russian drivers will still be allowed to compete in high-level motorsport, albeit under a neutral, flag clearing the way for Nikita Mazepin to be on the grid for F1’s season-opening race in Bahrain on March 20.

FIFA and UEFA have suspended Russian teams from all international competition in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned by World Athletics.

Motorsport UK has also moved to stop drivers with Russian licences from competing in the UK, meaning Mazepin, 23, will not be able to take part in July’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

But Ecclestone, 91, in an interview with the PA news agency, backed the FIA’s stance on Russian drivers.

“It was absolutely the right decision by the FIA,” said Ecclestone, who ran F1 for four decades.

“There are so many things being agreed by the world about this conflict between Russian and Ukraine. But I don’t think anybody has really thought it through, or got their heads around it.

Nikita Mazepin will still be allowed to race in Formula One this year
Nikita Mazepin will still be allowed to race in Formula One this year (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“If there is a Russian driver in F1, what does it have to do with Russia fighting a war? There is no relationship there.

“The Russian athletes have nothing to do with this conflict. They are not part of it, and they have never been part of it. They just happen to be Russian.”

Haas driver Mazepin’s immediate future still hangs in the balance. His father, oligarch Dmitry Mazepin, is a part-owner of Haas’ title sponsor, Uralkali.

The American-owned team removed the branding of the Russian fertiliser company for the final day of testing in Barcelona.

Commenting on Motorsport UK’s decision to ban Russian drivers, chairman David Richards said: “It is our duty to use whatever influence and leverage we might have to bring this wholly unjustified invasion of Ukraine to a halt.

“We would encourage the motorsport community and our colleagues around the world to fully embrace the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee and do whatever we can to end this war.”

At last week’s test, F1 bosses also cancelled the Russian Grand Prix, which had been due to be staged in Sochi on September 25.

Ecclestone, who struck a lucrative deal with Putin to add the race to the schedule in 2014, continued: “The Formula One Group decided it was the right thing to do to cancel the race but, whether that was the right thing to do, I don’t know? There is no war in Russia.

“The FIA confirmed it was cancelled because the Formula One Group cancelled it. If nobody spoke about cancelling the race, I am sure the FIA wouldn’t have done anything.

“He [Putin] is probably not happy at all with what is happening, but with all these things going on, and him being branded a criminal and with the world against him, I don’t think he would care too much about a Formula One race.”

