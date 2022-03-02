Invest NI chief insists there is no crisis at business support body

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Invest NI chief insists there is no crisis at business support body

By Press Association
March 2 2022, 12.44pm Updated: March 2 2022, 1.34pm
Offices in Belfast of Northern Ireland’s regional economic development agency, Invest Northern Ireland (Invest NI). The Economy Minister has pledged to provide certainty in the coming days about Invest NI’s ability to support new business ventures in Northern Ireland.
There is no crisis at Invest NI, the interim chief executive of the body has insisted.

Stormont’s business development agency has suspended fresh offers of financial support to investors amid Budget uncertainty.

It has also seen the resignation of a number of members of staff.

Giving evidence to the Stormont Economy Committee, Mel Chittock said Invest NI had received an indicative Budget allocation for 2022 in recent days.

Invest NI interim chief executive Mel Chittock (NI Assembly/PA)

However he said that did not mean it was “business as usual”.

Mr Chittock said the decision was taken to pause offers “because it would be irresponsible for us to commit on projects we have not had sufficient Budget to support”, adding that position was not unique to Invest NI among arm’s-length bodies.

“We’re now in a position where we can start to re-evaluate those projects in line with the indicative Budget and making sure that we support those projects which are aligned with 10X (the Department for the Economy’s economic vision for the next 10 years),” he told MLAs.

In responses to questions by committee chair Caoimhe Archibald, Mr Chittock said they will have some difficult choices to make, and “will have to say no to some projects where we don’t believe the alignment is as strong as others”, adding projects will be prioritised and ranked.

Mr Chittock said due to continued Budget pressures heightened by the loss of European funding, the body will not be continuing to support business in the same way.

He suggested that Invest NI is losing around £21-22 million of funding from the ERDF (European Regional Development Fund) per annum.

Addressing staffing, he said 300 employees were diverted to work on the High Street Voucher scheme for “a week or so” to process applications quickly.

“But the short sharp blast was just that, short and sharp, and there was no knock-on impact to our business,” he said.

“It’s also correct to say that we have legal proceedings in relation to a group of staff that joined the organisation in 2020 – I can’t comment as I’m sure the committee will appreciate given that that is a legal matter … but let me say one thing: the reason for the transfer of that work from an outside delivery body to Invest NI was to generate a significant saving of costs each year for the foreseeable future.

“What I can also say with full conviction is that there has been no knock-on impact to our work to secure investment from GB, Europe or the US.”

He told MLAs that the shape of economies across the world have radically changed over the last two years, and in response they have taken a view that Invest NI has to change.

“This change is positive, it’s not a response to any internal crisis, it’s not in response to any failed delivery, it’s a change to ensure we meet the new needs of Northern Ireland,” he said.

He said Invest NI intends to realign its structure to meet the 10X vision.

“The 10X vision is ground-breaking in that it sets an ambition for our economy for the next 10 years and the work we were doing was already under way and will now be supplemented by the newly announced independent review.

“The independent review has been planned since the New Decade New Approach deal document was published in 2020 and the fact that the review is happening now is actually good timing, as it will provide an independent perspective to what we do and how we do it.

“I, the board and staff fully welcome it.”

