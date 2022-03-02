Two more men charged over raid at home of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two more men charged over raid at home of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish

By Press Association
March 2 2022, 3.47pm
Mark Cavendish (Bradley Collyer/ PA)
Mark Cavendish (Bradley Collyer/ PA)

Two more men have been charged with robbery after a raid at the home of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish.

The athlete and his wife were threatened at their home in the Ongar area of Essex at about 2.35am on November 27, with their children witnessing the incident.

Essex Police said no-one sustained serious injuries, but Cavendish said in a statement that his family were “extremely distressed” and “feared for their lives”.

Mark Cavendish burgled
A suitcase stolen by intruders at Mark Cavendish’s home (Essex Police/PA)

The force said a Louis Vuitton suitcase and two high-value watches were stolen.

Two 27-year-old men, Oludewa Okorosobo, of Flaxman Road, Camberwell, south London, and Ali Badara Sesay, of Holding Street, Rainham, east London, have been charged with robbery, Essex Police said.

They faced Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and are due to appear before Chelmsford Crown Court on March 29.

Romario Henry, 30, of Bell Green, Lewisham, south-east London, was charged in December with two counts of robbery.

Mark Cavendish burgled
One of the watches stolen from Mark Cavendish’s home (Essex Police/PA)

He is next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday.

Cavendish was recovering from injuries he suffered in a crash during a track event in Belgium at the time of the raid.

In January, Essex Police released photographs of two men officers want to speak to in connection with their investigation.

Jo Jobson (Essex Police/PA)
Jo Jobson (Essex Police/PA)

Jo Jobson, 25, is from Plaistow, east London, while 26-year-old George Goddard is from Loughton in Essex.

Goddard also has links to the Isle of Dogs in London.

Detective Inspector Tony Atkin, who is leading the investigation, said: “We’re still seeking the public’s help to locate these two men, Jo Jobson and George Goddard.

George Goddard (Essex Police/PA)
George Goddard (Essex Police/PA)

“I believe both men will have information which will help the investigation and I would urge them both to come forward.”

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Jobson or Goddard is asked to call Essex Police on 101 and cite Operation Chamber.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

