Gary Neville expects European Super League idea to return with ‘cherry on it’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Gary Neville expects European Super League idea to return with ‘cherry on it’

By Press Association
March 2 2022, 6.34pm
Gary Neville believes there could be renewed attempts to form a European Super League by English clubs without an independent regulator (Martin Rickett/PA)
Gary Neville believes there could be renewed attempts to form a European Super League by English clubs without an independent regulator (Martin Rickett/PA)

Gary Neville is convinced the idea of a European Super League will make a comeback among English clubs unless the game has an independent regulator.

Six Premier League sides were founder members of the breakaway competition in April last year, which collapsed within 72 hours amid fan outrage and opposition from the Premier League, FIFA, UEFA and even the British Government.

The Super League saga prompted the Government to bring forward the fan-led review of football governance it had promised in its 2019 General Election manifesto, with Conservative MP Tracey Crouch chairing the review.

The key recommendation of the review, which was published last November, was the introduction of an independent regulator for the English game.

Without that, former Manchester United defender Neville fears the idea of a Super League will regain popularity among the owners of England’s biggest clubs.

“I think it’ll make a comeback,” he said at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit.

“I don’t believe the hierarchy in elite football that exists is going to go away. They want more money, they’re in it to create more wealth for themselves.

Tracey Crouch chaired the fan-led review of football governance
Tracey Crouch chaired the fan-led review of football governance (Handout from DCMS/PA)

“They’ve not really got a great interest in the wider game beyond their own clubs. Tracey Crouch has done a fantastic fan-led review, it’s a great report, it now needs to move through legislation in Parliament.

“If it does then I will finally believe that the European Super League is dead. Until that point, I don’t believe the European Super League is dead, I believe it will come back – rehashed, reworked, with a cherry on it this time.

“But the reality of it is that I still don’t think it will be accepted because the fans don’t want it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier