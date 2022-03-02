Thomas Tuchel admits it wasn’t easy for Chelsea to focus on Luton tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Thomas Tuchel admits it wasn’t easy for Chelsea to focus on Luton tie

By Press Association
March 2 2022, 10.36pm
Thomas Tuchel’s side survived an FA Cup scare (Nick Potts/PA)
Thomas Tuchel’s side survived an FA Cup scare (Nick Potts/PA)

Thomas Tuchel hailed Chelsea’s distracted stars for ignoring the news of Roman Abramovich’s impending club sale to grind to FA Cup victory at Luton.

Romelu Lukaku’s late goal sunk Luton 3-2 at Kenilworth Road to send Chelsea into the sixth round, after earlier efforts for Saul Niguez and Timo Werner.

Reece Burke and Harry Cornick had second-tier Luton dreaming of a major upset, but the European champions struck back and found a route to a gritty victory.

Romelu Lukaku scores Chelsea's winner
Romelu Lukaku scores Chelsea’s winner (Nick Potts/PA)

Blues owner Abramovich announced his intention to sell Chelsea an hour before kick-off at Luton.

And club manager Tuchel admitted his players deserved credit for keeping their focus on matters in hand and on the pitch at Luton.

“It was difficult in terms of the circumstances, a huge difference, you come from Wembley, the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, and then we gave the players a well-deserved day off,” said Tuchel.

“Then you have one day to turn around your mind in a new challenge.

“We also had a lot of players out so more or less no more defensive players, and a completely new set-up and competition.

“There was some noise today around the club of course, so it was not so easy to focus but we did very well I think.

“We conceded straight away but we had big chances to equalise, then go ahead.

“Then we conceded another one, the second half we stepped up and we pushed and were relentless but never impatient and we deserved to win.

“So full credit, we did not over-expect from us, and we played a very humble match, very seriously.”

Tuchel hopes Lukaku’s 11th goal of the campaign can push the £98million striker back to top form, with Werner having also impressed against the Hatters.

“Timo played well, I’m happy for that,” said Tuchel.

“Romelu got his goal. That’s why we had them on the pitch and left them on then pitch.

“In the moment this is the most important match for them, even if they think I should have played this match, or this match.

“We want them to play with full focus and to take this seriously. Because this is where you can grow self-confidence and get your confidence back. And Timo did very well and R got his goal, so it’s only positive.

“And this is why they are here, in cup matches like this where it’s hard to show permanently you are the better team. Or maybe all the qualities you need to show in the little moments to go through.

Nathan Jones and Thomas Tuchel embrace
Nathan Jones and Thomas Tuchel embrace (Nick Potts/PA)

“Then you are able to forget the game because you are in the next round. And this is what we did, and that’s why I’m happy.”

Luton boss Nathan Jones was proud of his team’s effort.

He said: “They’re one of the biggest clubs in the world. They’re World Club champions, Champions League winners and they’ve had to work hard – very, very hard – for their win. And that’s the important thing for us, that we tested them.

“They have more quality than us, they have more resources than us, but I’m proud of the group, proud of the club, proud of how the supporters responded.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier