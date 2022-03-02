Jurgen Klopp hails ‘complete performance’ from Takumi Minamino after final snub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jurgen Klopp hails ‘complete performance’ from Takumi Minamino after final snub

By Press Association
March 2 2022, 11.29pm Updated: March 2 2022, 11.33pm
Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Norwich (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp does not believe Takumi Minamino’s match-winning performance in the 2-1 win over Norwich was driven by anger at being left out of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.

Despite the Japan international playing a pivotal role in helping the side get to Wembley he did not even make it off the bench in the penalty shoot-out win over Chelsea.

However, he started against the Canaries and his two first-half goals helped secure Klopp’s first FA Cup quarter-final despite Lukas Rupp’s effort 14 minutes from time.

“Very disappointing I can imagine,” said Klopp of Minamino missing out at Wembley.

Takumi Minamino scores for Liverpool
Takumi Minamino starred for Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

“How Taki is, I don’t think that was the reason he played good tonight. He is not the person for this kind of anger but it is just the situation he is in.

“Taki was a massive part of the run to the Carabao Cup final and that he didn’t play in the final would have been hard on him in the moment but when he looks back he has just won the Carabao Cup and that’s a real good thing.

“His impression (against Norwich) was obvious with two goals and he had a lot of top, top football moments.

“He was mobile, quick, technically on an incredibly high level. It was all really good. I’m not surprised, I know how good he is and he showed it tonight.

“It was a complete performance, the two goals were great but all the rest he did was top class.”

Norwich boss Dean Smith was frustrated his side gave Liverpool a “soft” goal for their opener and believed that changed the game.

“We knew it was a tough task coming to Anfield and trying to beat a team who very rarely gets beat here,” he said.

“We gave a really soft goal away and they became comfortable after that and we lost a bit of faith.

“But we’ve had big chances; Teemu (Pukki) in the first half, Sarge (Josh Sargent) with two, Rupp scored, Jonny Rowe had a good save from Alisson (Becker).

“We had to go and ask serious questions as we didn’t want this game to run away at 2-0 because it can do at Anfield with the quality they have.”

