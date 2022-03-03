Driving school launches lessons in electric cars

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A major driving tuition firm has starting teaching learners in electric cars.

AA Driving School said London, Liverpool and Cardiff are among the first locations where learners are taking lessons in the vehicles.

Electric car driving lessons follow the same format as those in conventionally fuelled automatic vehicles, meaning they will not learn how to change gear.

But learners will become familiar with areas specific to electric vehicles (EVs) such as charging, battery range and dashboard symbols.

As all EVs are automatic, candidates will have to take an automatic driving test, so will not be eligible to drive a manual car.

AA Driving School said 15% of its instructors are on a waiting list for EVs.

Interim managing director Mark Oakley said: “We are really excited to be launching electric vehicles into our fleet.

“We’ve been speaking to our instructors for a little while and have been thrilled with how positive they are about the switch, following a successful EV trial last year.

“Our EV roll-out will launch with three high-spec models from Peugeot and Vauxhall and we hope to expand our offering in the coming months.

“We are fully committed to bringing EV lessons to the whole of the UK and transforming our environmental impact over the coming years.”

AA president Edmund King said: “The world of cars is changing. A revolution is coming and younger people are beginning to see that the 2030 deadline banning new petrol and diesel cars is really not far away.

“There is increasingly an acknowledgement that you do not necessarily need to learn how to change gear.

“In the very near future, you will only need to drive an automatic, because all EVs are automatic.”