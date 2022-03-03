Mental health problems ‘cost the UK economy at least £118 billion a year’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Mental health problems ‘cost the UK economy at least £118 billion a year’

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 12.04am
File photo of a teenage girl showing signs of mental health issues. A new report says poor mental health costs the UK billions ever year (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Mental health problems cost the UK economy at least £117.9 billion every year, according to a new report.

The study, from the Mental Health Foundation and the London School of Economics and Political Science, shows the cost of poor mental health is equivalent to around 5% of the UK’s gross domestic product (GDP), which is a measure of the size and health of a country’s economy.

Almost three-quarters of the cost (72%) is due to lost productivity of those living with mental health conditions such as depression, and the costs incurred by unpaid, informal carers.

The study said the Government’s approach should be to try to prevent mental ill health, which would ultimately cut overall costs.

Studies suggest that working to prevent poor mental health can be effective, such as supporting mothers and young children, parenting courses, anti-bullying programmes in schools and mindfulness courses for adults.

Other areas include exercise programmes to prevent depression, tackling social isolation in the elderly and working to reduce the risks to mental health from not having enough money.

Mark Rowland, chief executive of the Mental Health Foundation, said: “Our report reveals the monumental cost to the economy of poor mental health.

“It also demonstrates the opportunity to make a radical change in our approach to mental health by prioritising prevention, resulting in improved wellbeing for all and reducing costs to our economy.

“We urge governments across the UK to pay attention to what the evidence is telling us and commit to investing in cost-effective prevention interventions that are proven to work.

“The truth is we cannot afford the spiralling costs to both people’s wellbeing and our economy by trying to treat our way out of the mental health crisis.”

The report said parenting programmes suggest up to £15.80 can be made in long-term savings for every £1 spent on delivering the plans.

Meanwhile, a review of programmes in the workplace to support good mental health found savings of £5 for every £1 invested.

Lead author of the report, David McDaid, associate professional research fellow in health policy and health economics at the London School of Economics, said: “Our estimate of the economic impacts of mental health conditions, much of which is felt well beyond the health and social care sector, is a conservative estimate.

“What is clear is that there is a sound economic case for investing in effective preventive measures, particularly at a time when mental health may be especially vulnerable because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This requires further sustained and co-ordinated actions not only within the health and social care sector, but across the whole of government.”

