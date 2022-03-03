What the papers say – March 3

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – March 3

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 5.07am
What the papers say – March 3 (PA)
Conflict in Ukraine remains the central focus of the nation’s papers as the invasion enters day seven.

The Daily Telegraph reports Kherson in the country’s south has become the first of Ukraine’s besieged cities to fall into Russian hands. The story is accompanied by the image of a civilian crying outside homes damaged by the Kremlin’s airstrikes on Kyiv’s outskirts.

The Daily Mirror and i both lead with the compelling story that babies are being born in bomb shelters while missiles rain down above. Their respective headlines read: “For his sake… for his future… STOP” and “Welcome to hell”.

The Daily Express also carries a photo of a baby who was born in the warzone, accompanying it with a report that Russia’s soldiers were “deceived into a war against Ukraine and they don’t have the heart to fight”.

“Their finest hour” reads the front page of Metro, citing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as saying “there is no time to be neutral” as Russia escalates its assault on his country.

The Times splashes with the pulverised scene from Zhytomyr, 90 miles outside Kyiv, which was one of the cities bombed beyond recognition. The accompanying story reports that Russia has destroyed homes, schools and hospitals across Ukraine.

“Clear offski” declares The Sun in reference to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich as he confirms he is selling Chelsea FC.

The Daily Mail reports the Duchess of Cornwall has made a “substantial” donation to Ukrainian refugees.

The Independent writes that civilian deaths have soared as Russian forces “bombard key cities”.

“Russians batter Ukrainian cities” says the Financial Times, splashing with a photograph of a crying civilian taking shelter with hundreds of others in the Kyiv metro station.

The Guardian carries the words of the Ukrainian president as he warns of genocide.

And the Daily Star reports a blockade of civilians stopped Russian forces from getting to a nuclear reactor.

