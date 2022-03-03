Hong Kong brings in inflatable labs to boost mass Covid testing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hong Kong brings in inflatable labs to boost mass Covid testing

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 10.03am
Health workers record thousands of samples from Hong Kong residents to be tested for coronavirus at an inflatable mobile testing lab (Vincent Yu/AP)
Health workers record thousands of samples from Hong Kong residents to be tested for coronavirus at an inflatable mobile testing lab (Vincent Yu/AP)

Hong Kong has ramped up its testing capacity with the help of inflatable mobile laboratories, as the city grapples with tens of thousands of coronavirus cases every day.

The labs arrived from mainland China ahead of a planned city-wide testing of its more than seven million residents later this month.

It is part of a “zero-tolerance” Covid-19 strategy enforced in China, and one Beijing had pressed upon Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous territory that has been struggling to contain a surge driven by the Omicron variant.

Health workers test samples from Hong Kong residents at an inflatable mobile testing lab in Hong Kong (Vincent Yu/AP)

Several of the mobile labs have been set up across the city with each equipped to handle tens of thousands of samples daily.

They are often deployed in mainland China, which seals off entire neighbourhoods – and sometimes cities – for mass testing when cases are detected, until every resident is cleared from infection.

In Hong Kong, the plan is to test every resident three times. Authorities said they may restrict their movements to reduce the risk of transmission.

Everyone testing positive must be admitted to a hospital or isolation facility, depending on the severity of symptoms.

The current wave of infections, the worst so far, has overwhelmed hospitals, leading to long queues stretching out of the door and patients waiting in holding areas.

Authorities are rushing to build temporary isolation facilities.

According to online publication Our World In Data, as of March 2, Hong Kong had reported a seven-day rolling average of nearly 15 deaths per million people – the highest in the world.

Hong Kong has ramped up its coronavirus testing capacity with the help of mobile laboratories (Vincent Yu/AP)

Public mortuaries have been filled to capacity, and authorities plan to resort to refrigerated containers to temporarily store the bodies.

Part of the reason for the bleak situation lies in Hong Kong’s low vaccination rate, which lags behind many countries. Currently, only about 77% of its population have received both doses of a vaccine, compared with 92% in Singapore, and more than 80% in Japan, Canada and mainland China.

Authorities struggled to convince particularly the elderly to get inoculated, after a string of post-vaccine deaths spooked many. Only about one in three residents above the age of 80 have been fully vaccinated.

Since the pandemic began, Hong Kong has reported more than 1,100 deaths, with 80% of those in the current, fifth wave. A majority of the deaths are unvaccinated elderly patients.

