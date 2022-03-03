UEFA believes plans for additional World Cups will soon be scrapped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UEFA believes plans for additional World Cups will soon be scrapped

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 11.34am
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin believes the biennial World Cup idea will be ‘off the table’ soon (Owen Humphreys/PA)
UEFA is confident FIFA’s biennial World Cup idea will soon be “off the table” with a solution set to be reached that could result in this summer’s Finalissima becoming a regular occurrence.

FIFA has been consulting over the possibility of switching World Cups to every two years with president Gianni Infantino eager to add more meaningful games to the international calendar.

Aleksander Ceferin, UEFA’s president, has been a vocal critic of the idea but hinted the two governing bodies were close to an agreement when speaking at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit on Thursday.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin spoke on Thursday morning
He said: “I wouldn’t compare Super League and the issue with FIFA. With FIFA we discuss regularly and the biennial World Cup is a no-go for everyone in football. I am glad that now FIFA realises it as well.

“We are still discussing, I had a discussion with the FIFA president yesterday about it and we absolutely admit and cannot say football on other continents cannot be develop but we should be aligned and it should not hurt European and South American federations.

“We have discussions as much as I heard and I am sure biennial World Cups is off the table. We are discussing and want to help. We cannot say European football is European football and we don’t allow anything else.

“That was never our approach and it will not be our approach in the future as well. We are discussing, I don’t think it is correct we say more now because only discussions but I am sure we will come to a solution very soon with FIFA.”

Ceferin suggested this could see the European Championship winners facing the Copa America champions becoming a fixture in the calendar.

Italy won Euro 2020
A match between Italy and Argentina, dubbed Finalissima, is scheduled for June 1 in London and has been organised by UEFA and CONMEBOL.

On Wednesday, FIFA vice-president Victor Montagliani floated the idea of a global Nations League or a revamped Confederations Cup, which was scrapped in 2017 but did bring together nations from different parts of the world.

“I think it is a very good and interesting thing that the two confederations, the only ones who won the cups, play one match against each other,” Ceferin said of Italy versus Argentina.

“I see many of our big federations and also South Americans saying they want to play against each other more and it makes sense. Now we are discussing also with FIFA how do we do it? Do we do it together? Probably yes but for now too early to share publicly.

“I agree before (the) Nations League there were more friendly matches with teams from outside Europe and now friendly matches are not so many so we have to see how we give a chance for teams to play against each other. It is not only about big teams.

“Small teams want to play against different confederations. It is always different to see different styles and we see our confederations would like it. We are discussing with FIFA about it almost every day.”

