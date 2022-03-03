Police officer dies chasing kidnap suspect in New Mexico

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police officer dies chasing kidnap suspect in New Mexico

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 12.25pm
Police gather along Interstate 25 as several agencies take part in a search for a suspect who was involved in a kidnapping and high speed chase that resulted in a Santa Fe Police Officer being killed (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal/PA)
Police gather along Interstate 25 as several agencies take part in a search for a suspect who was involved in a kidnapping and high speed chase that resulted in a Santa Fe Police Officer being killed (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal/PA)

A police officer has died chasing a suspected kidnapper, who swerved into oncoming traffic in Santa Fe, New Mexico, before escaping.

Robert Duran, 43, was killed alongside at a motorist caught up in the high speed pursuit.

Mr Duran joined the force in January 2015 and leaves a wife and two teenage sons, police said.

Santa Fe’s mayor Alan Webber vowed to deliver justice for Mr Duran as officers continue to hunt for the suspect.

An FBI tactical team joins in the search
An FBI tactical team joins in the search (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal/AP)

He said: “Let there be no doubt that the combined law enforcement officers who are now working on this will find the suspect.

“Justice will be done.”

The kidnapping was reported at about 11am on Wednesday at an apartment complex where a man with a knife allegedly stole a vehicle occupied by a woman.

Police tried to stop the vehicle but the driver got onto Interstate 25, the force said.

Heading into oncoming traffic, the suspect drove south towards Albuquerque in the northbound lane.

An officer crosses Interstate 25
An officer crosses Interstate 25 (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal/AP)

The chase soon led to a smash involving four vehicles: two driven by police, one by the suspect with the abductee inside, and another vehicle which contained the other confirmed victim, officials said.

The kidnapped woman, whose name was not immediately released, managed to escape the vehicle and was taken to hospital.

Police asked locals to stay in their homes as they searched for the suspect, while mobile phones across the county buzzed with an emergency alert warning people to avoid the motorway, by then a sprawling crime scene.

Mikaela McCray, a waitress at a nearby restaurant, said the carriageway was full of police vehicles, with at least one helicopter overhead.

Local politician Michelle Lujan Grisham said: “I am deeply saddened by the death of a Santa Fe police officer today while in the line of duty, as well as the tragic death of another motorist.”

