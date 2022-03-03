Queen welcomes diplomats via video link as recovery from Covid continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Queen welcomes diplomats via video link as recovery from Covid continues

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 2.17pm
The Queen appears on a screen via video link from Windsor Castle, where she is in residence, during a virtual audience to receive the High Commissioner of Trinidad and Tobago, Vishnu Dhanpaul, at Buckingham Palace (PA)
The Queen appears on a screen via video link from Windsor Castle, where she is in residence, during a virtual audience to receive the High Commissioner of Trinidad and Tobago, Vishnu Dhanpaul, at Buckingham Palace (PA)

The Queen has welcomed two new High Commissioners to the UK as she held her second virtual audience of the week following a bout of Covid.

Wearing a floral day dress, the head of state spoke to the diplomats in Buckingham Palace from her Windsor Castle home via a video link.

The 95-year-old monarch has been holding virtual events for almost two years, after taking part in her first official video conference call in 2020 as the pandemic took hold.

Audiences at Buckingham Palace
The Queen during her virtual audience (Victoria Jones/PA)

During the audience, Vishnu Dhanpaul, who was joined by his wife, presented the Letters of Recall of his predecessor and his own Letters of Commission as High Commissioner for Trinidad and Tobago.

The same ceremony took place when Thomas Bisika, also joined by his wife, was received by the Queen as he formally took up his post as Malawi’s High Commissioner.

On Tuesday, the Prince of Wales said the Queen was “a lot better now” after she tested positive for the virus on February 20.

At the time Buckingham Palace said she was experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms” and a number of virtual events were cancelled last week.

But on the day Charles spoke about his mother’s health, she was photographed hosting virtual audiences with ambassadors for the first time since her Covid diagnosis.

Audiences at Buckingham Palace
Malawi’s High Commissioner Thomas Bisika and his wife during the virtual audience with the Queen (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Queen has a string of high-profile events coming up which she is due to attend, including the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14, and then the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service, also at the abbey, on March 29.

The nation’s longest-reigning monarch, who is believed to have been triple vaccinated, had just returned to something approaching normal duties after a health scare last autumn, when she contracted the virus.

In the autumn she pulled out of attending the Cop26 climate change summit, the Festival of Remembrance and then the Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph service due to a sprained back. She also missed the Church of England’s General Synod.

The Queen now regularly uses a walking stick and has been pictured looking frailer recently.

Alongside her virtual events, the Queen has been carrying out light duties during her recovery, which sees her working from red boxes containing State papers which have to be read and, where necessary, approved and signed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier