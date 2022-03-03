Jonny Hill could return in boost for England after Luke Cowan-Dickie injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jonny Hill could return in boost for England after Luke Cowan-Dickie injury

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 2.59pm Updated: March 3 2022, 4.57pm
Luke Cowan-Dickie suffered a knee injury against Wales (Mike Egerton/PA)
Luke Cowan-Dickie suffered a knee injury against Wales (Mike Egerton/PA)

England must complete their Guinness Six Nations title push without Luke Cowan-Dickie but his Exeter team-mate Jonny Hill could return against Ireland on Saturday week.

Cowan-Dickie will undergo surgery to repair the knee ligament and cartilage damage sustained in the 23-19 victory over Wales in round three and may miss the rest of the season.

It is a major setback given that, since emerging as the Lions’ Test hooker last summer, Cowan-Dickie has established himself as England’s first choice in the position and been installed as one of the team’s vice-captains.

The combative 28-year-old was ruled out of the autumn series by an ankle injury and now faces another significant spell on the sidelines with Saracens veteran Jamie George set to take over the number two jersey in his absence.

However, England’s tight five might be reinforced for the title clash with Ireland at Twickenham on March 12 by the possible return of Hill from a high ankle stress fracture that has kept him out since the start of the year.

Hill produced his most impressive international form during the autumn and now is closing in on a full recovery.

“We’re disappointed for Luke, for Exeter and for ourselves. He’s a very important player to the team and a leader of the group as well,” forwards coach Richard Cockerill said.

Jonny Hill is back in training after recovering from a high ankle stress fracture
Jonny Hill is back in training after recovering from a high ankle stress fracture (Mike Egerton/PA)

“It’s a blow to the team but we’ve got good cover. Jamie’s a fantastic player. He’s proved that for the last 10 years or so.

“He did a great job when he came on against Wales and I’m sure he’s looking forward to doing that again.

“Jonny Hill took a full part in training yesterday (Wednesday) and today. It’s positive news on him.

“If Jonny comes through training fully with no reaction, there’s a good chance he’ll be available for selection.”

Manu Tuilagi could return for the final match of the Six Nations against France
Manu Tuilagi could return for the final match of the Six Nations against France (Mike Egerton/PA)

Flanker Tom Curry is progressing through the return to play protocols for concussion and is expected to be available for the visit of Andy Farrell’s resurgent Ireland, but Manu Tuilagi is unlikely to be involved.

Tuilagi is recovering from a minor hamstring strain incurred 48 hours before the Wales match, with his rehabilitation taking place at his club Sale rather than in England camp.

Sharks director of rugby Alex Sanderson is to hold talks with England after the Six Nations to agree the best way to manage a vitally important player whose career has undermined by repeated injuries.

Tuilagi was poised to make his international comeback after tearing the same hamstring in the autumn and Sanderson believes the only possible explanation for breaking down was that “it was probably just a little bit too far, a little bit too soon”.

But England are satisfied that they have got his loading right with the climax to the tournament against France a potential date for his return.

“We have a very good S&C programme here and liaise with the clubs daily. You have to prepare guys to play Test rugby and Manu was doing that,” Cockerill said.

“I don’t think we’d do anything differently. We obviously don’t want to injure players and moving forward we just have to make sure when he comes back to club and Test rugby that he is ready to go.

“Manu has a long history of injuries, especially around the hamstring, and it’s something club and country would like to get to the bottom of and solve so that he’s on the field more often.”

