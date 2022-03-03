Anna Netrebko out of Met Opera over her support of Putin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Anna Netrebko out of Met Opera over her support of Putin

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 5.38pm
Russian soprano Anna Netrebko bows to the audience (Luca Bruno/AP)
Soprano Anna Netrebko withdrew from her future engagements at the Metropolitan Opera rather than repudiate her support for Russian President Vladimir Putin, costing the company one of its top singers and best box-office draws.

“It is a great artistic loss for the Met and for opera,” Met General Manager Peter Gelb said in a statement on Thursday. “Anna is one of the greatest singers in Met history, but with Putin killing innocent victims in Ukraine, there was no way forward.”

Mr Gelb had said on Sunday that the Met would not engage artists who support Mr Putin.

The Met made repeated efforts in recent days attempting to convince Ms Netrebko to repudiate Mr Putin but failed to persuade her, a person familiar with the developments said, speaking on condition of anonymity because that detail was not announced.

The Met’s decision followed the collapse of the international career of Russian conductor Valery Gergiev, who has been close to Mr Putin as artistic and general director of the Mariinsky in St Petersburg.

The invasion of Ukraine has led to a show of solidarity in the arts and culture world with Ukrainian artists and a backlash against the Russian government and those with ties to it that won’t reject Mr Putin’s actions. The ripple effects have also been seen in the international sports world.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, congratulates Ms Netrebko after awarding her with the People’s Artist of Russia honour
Ms Netrebko, a 50-year-old from Krasnodar, received the People’s Artist of Russia honour from Mr Putin in 2008.

She was photographed in 2014 holding a Novorussian flag after giving a one million ruble donation (then £14,000) to the opera hose in Donetsk, a Ukrainian city controlled by pro-Russia separatists.

On Tuesday, Ms Netrebko withdrew from all her upcoming performances. Her next listed performance was at Barcelona’s Gran Teatre del Liceu on April 3, followed by three concerts with her husband, Azerbaijani tenor Yusif Eyvazov, and an April 13 concert with the Berlin Philharmonic.

“I am opposed to this senseless war of aggression and I am calling on Russia to end this war right now, to save all of us. We need peace right now,” she said. “This is not a time for me to make music and perform. I have therefore decided to take a step back from performing for the time being. It is an extremely difficult decision for me, but I know that my audience will understand and respect this decision.”

There was no immediate response from Ms Netrebko to Mr Gelb’s announcement.

Ms Netrebko made her Met debut on February 14 2002 in Prokofiev’s “War and Peace” and quickly became a house favourite. She has appeared in 192 performances at the house, the last being a New Year’s Eve gala she starred in on December 31 2019.

Ms Netrebko will be replaced by Ukrainian soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska in Puccini’s “Turandot” for five performances from April 30 to May 14, including a May 7 performance broadcast to theatres worldwide. The Met said Ms Netrebko also will be replaced as Elisabetta in Verdi’s “Don Carlo” for five performances from November 3-19.

The Met also said it would construct its own sets and costumes for next season’s new production of Wagner’s “Lohengrin” rather than share them with Moscow’s Bolshoi Opera, as originally planned.

Mr Gergiev was fired this week as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic, and the Gergiev festival, an annual event since 1996, was cancelled by the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra, where he was principal guest conductor from 1995 to 2008. He was also dropped by the Vienna Philharmonic, the Edinburgh Festival in Scotland and Milan’s Teatro alla Scala.

