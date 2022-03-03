NI prisons are seeing a spike in cases of Covid-19

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NI prisons are seeing a spike in cases of Covid-19

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 6.47pm
Maghaberry Prison in Northern Ireland has seen a spike in Covid-19 case numbers (Michael Cooper/PA)
Prisons in Northern Ireland are seeing a spike in Covid-19 case numbers, a Stormont committee has heard.

Ronnie Armour, Director General of the Northern Ireland Prison Service, told the Justice Committee that in Maghaberry Prison in Co Antrim, 11 prisoners in Bush House tested positive around three weeks ago.

In the same prison, he said 31 prisoners in Davis House have tested positive, and one prisoner at Magilligan in the north west

Ronnie Armour, Director General NI Prison Service (Liam McBurney/PA)

“All of these prisoners are well with only mild symptoms,” he told MLAs.

“We are at the moment working through our recovery plan and we are easing the restrictions, in-person visiting, for example, is back in place, so I think with the spread of Omicron in society and the relaxing of measures within the prison we are now seeing for the first time an increase in the number of prisoners testing positive.

“However, on the positive side of that, 82% of the prison population have had their second dose of the vaccine and 60% have had their booster jab, so we are in a much better place to face an increase in the number of cases now than we would have been if we’d have been facing this challenge two years ago.”

Mr Armour said during February, 128 operational members of staff tested positive as well.

“We are still managing Covid on a daily basis,” he said.

“It is a challenge. We still have significant numbers of staff absent because of Covid, at the end of last week it was around 50 members of staff and that fluctuates up and down. To have 128 test positive in February was a very significant number for us in terms of staff levels.”

Meanwhile across Northern Ireland, three more people who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 have died, the Department of Health said on Thursday.

A further 2,408 confirmed cases of the virus were recorded in the previous 24-hour reporting period.

On Thursday morning there were 483 Covid-19 patients in hospital, five of whom were in intensive care.

