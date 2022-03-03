Police granted extra time to question Gloucestershire double murder suspect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Police granted extra time to question Gloucestershire double murder suspect

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 8.45pm
Valerie Warrington and Clive Warrington who have been named by police after a man and a woman were found dead at two locations in Gloucestershire (Gloucestershire Police/PA)
Valerie Warrington and Clive Warrington who have been named by police after a man and a woman were found dead at two locations in Gloucestershire (Gloucestershire Police/PA)

Police have been granted extra time to question a man suspected of the murders of a man and woman who were stabbed to death in Gloucestershire.

Magistrates ruled on Thursday that the man can be held in custody for an additional 36 hours.

He is being detained on suspicion of the murders of Clive and Valerie Warrington, who were divorced.

Gloucestershire double murder
Clive and Valerie Warrington were found dead at two locations in Gloucestershire on Wednesday morning (Gloucestershire Police/PA)

The pair were found dead at two separate addresses on Wednesday morning.

The body of Mr Warrington, 67, was found after reports of a serious assault in Sherborne Place in Cheltenham at around 6.25am.

Mrs Warrington, his ex-wife, 73, was found a short time later at an address in the village of Bourton-on-the-Water, about 15 miles from Cheltenham.

They had both suffered stab wounds.

On Thursday, Mr and Mrs Warrington’s children thanked well-wishers for the outpouring of love and support they have received.

They said in a statement: “We are devastated by the sudden and tragic loss of our parents.

“We thank everyone for their messages of love and support, which are of great comfort to us.

“We would like to request privacy at this time so that we can come to terms with what has happened and grieve in peace with the rest of the family.”

Gloucestershire Police has said the two victims and the suspect were known to one another and they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier