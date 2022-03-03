Wales could see removal of legal Covid measures by end of March

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Wales could see removal of legal Covid measures by end of March

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 11.01pm Updated: March 3 2022, 11.33pm
First Minister Mark Drakeford (Ben Birchall/PA)
First Minister Mark Drakeford (Ben Birchall/PA)

All legal Covid measures in Wales could be removed by March 28 as part of the county’s long-term Covid plan.

Mark Drakeford is expected to announce Wales will remain at alert level zero for the next three weeks but legal requirements could go following a review on March 24, if the public health situation remains stable.

Wales’ response to coronavirus will vary depending on whether the country is assessed as being in a “Covid Stable” or “Covid Urgent” state, but it is believed that Covid Stable will be he most likely scenario – with an expectation of waves of infection not large enough to put unsustainable pressure on the NHS.

Coronavirus – Fri Dec 17, 2021
First Minister Mark Drakeford said Wales “can look to the future with growing confidence” (PA/ Ben Birchall)

A battery of measures the Welsh government is to adopt include booster vaccinations for the elderly and most vulnerable in spring and a Covid-19 vaccine programme in the autumn.

A “Test, Trace, Protect” programme aimed at protecting vulnerable people is to replace universal and routine testing and the requirement to self-isolate.

Measures to deal with the spread of infectious respiratory diseases, like washing hands, are still to be encouraged, while businesses will be expected to build on elements of infection control already implemented.

The Welsh Government also said the plan includes the adaptation of public services, suggesting a move to a more localised approach to risk assessments and outbreak control plans.

Mr Drakeford said: “We’ve been living in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic for two long years.

“It has touched all our lives – across Wales, families and communities have made many sacrifices to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.

“People in Wales have followed the rules.

“But sadly, too many families have experienced the pain of losing a loved one or a close friend.

“My thoughts are with them all.

“As we publish this longer-term plan, there is no doubt we have reached a significant moment in this pandemic and we can look to the future with growing confidence that the next year will be one in which we have a different relationship with the virus.”

He added: “But the pandemic isn’t over – this virus is full of nasty surprises and we are likely to see fluctuations in global patterns of infection for several years.

“We need to be ready to respond quickly to any future outbreaks or new variants as we learn to live safely alongside coronavirus in the long term.”

