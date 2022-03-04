Campaign to tackle parents’ confusion on when to switch babies to solids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Campaign to tackle parents’ confusion on when to switch babies to solids

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 12.03am
A new campaign has been launched to tackle confusion among parents over when to introduce a baby to solid foods (Philip Toscano/PA)

A campaign is being launched to give parents better support on weaning their babies, after research suggested 40% of first-time mothers introduced solid food to their child earlier than the NHS recommends.

Babies are usually ready for foods other than breast milk or formula at the age of six months, according to health service guidance.

But the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID) said its research had revealed confusion among parents about when to wean.

Their findings suggested 40% of first-time mothers introduced solid food when their baby was five months old, and almost two-thirds (64%) said they had been given conflicting advice on what age to start weaning.

The Department of Health said introducing a child to solid foods before six months can reduce the amount of breast milk consumed and be associated with greater risks of infectious illness.

It added that breastfed infants who have solid food before six months might consume less breast milk without increasing their total energy intake or increasing weight gain.

The NHS said signs that a baby is ready for weaning include if they stay in a sitting position, holding their head steady; coordinate their eyes, hands and mouth so they can look at food, pick it up and put it in their mouth; and if they swallow food, rather than push it back out.

Weaning is described by the department as a “key milestone” in a child’s life which can influence eating habits and their health later in life.

Health Minister Maria Caulfield said: “The first 1,001 days are crucial for development and impact a child’s health for the rest of their life.

“Every child should have a solid foundation on which to build their health and I am determined to level up the opportunities and support for all children, no matter their background or where they grow up.

“This campaign will ensure parents have the support and confidence to introduce their babies to solid food and ensure they have the opportunity to thrive and achieve their full potential.”

The campaign features an online Start for Life Weaning Hub which has tips, advice and guidelines from the NHS, as well as more than 120 healthy recipes and meal ideas.

