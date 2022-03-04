Raab: Number of absconding prisoners ‘very low’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Raab: Number of absconding prisoners ‘very low’

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 12.03am
Prisoners carry out jobs at category C prison HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough (Joe Giddens/PA)
Prisoners carry out jobs at category C prison HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough (Joe Giddens/PA)

Dominic Raab has insisted the number of criminals who abscond from prison is “very low” after confirming he will personally review requests to move high-risk offenders to open jails.

But the Justice Secretary admitted he would only be able to look at the “top slice” of requests involving the most high-risk criminals because otherwise “the volume of cases would inundate us”.

He made the comments after sex offender Paul Robson, who went on the run from an open prison in Lincolnshire sparking a major manhunt, was arrested.

Speaking during a visit to new category C prison HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough, which officially opened on Friday, Mr Raab said: “The number of absconders is very low, just to be clear, much lower than it was in 2010.

HMP Five Wells
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab meets a prisoner repairing bikes (Joe Giddens/PA)

“He (Robson) was arrested very quickly and as a result now, he won’t have any of those other opportunities for years.

“But you’re right to say, I wasn’t happy when I came and reviewed the process for moving people into open conditions.

“So I’ve looked at that again, changed the criteria, and made sure ministers are being personally consulted, and I’m going to talk a bit more in the same vein about parole reform soon.”

Mr Raab said he wants to “top slice” the cases where he feels there is a “higher element of risk” and make sure “there’s ministerial, both control and accountability”.

He added: “I think what people are fed up of hearing is that we own the system but we don’t take responsibility for it because it’s delegated to officials.

“I think people expect their ministers and politicians to be held accountable for it – which means we need to change the system accordingly.

HMP Five Wells
Mr Raab talks to a prison officer (Joe Giddens/PA)

“But it will only be the top slice of high risk because the volume of cases would inundate us.”

During the visit, Mr Raab spoke to a prisoner who said release on temporary licence (ROTL) is something they want to see more of as part of their rehabilitation work.

Asked by reporters if ROTL was something he wants to see expanded, Mr Raab said: “It’s a very sensitive issue as to who we release into open prisons, who we release into ROTL, and of course parole.

“To be honest with you, my number one priority would be protecting the public.

“But I do think that ROTL is a very good way of getting offenders into work, and actually far from weakening control, what you know is that offenders that go onto ROTL are much more likely, if they’re in work, to comply with their conditions.

“The sentence is the sentence but using ROTL through work to try and give offenders skill in the game, hope, and drive them, giving them motivational drive to stay clean, stay straight and stay in work – I think that is powerful.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier