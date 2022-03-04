Justice Secretary says new ‘smart’ prison is not a ‘soft touch’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Justice Secretary says new ‘smart’ prison is not a ‘soft touch’

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 12.03am
Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab talks to an offender at category C prison HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough. Picture date: Thursday March 3, 2022. (Joe Giddens/PA)
Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab talks to an offender at category C prison HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough. Picture date: Thursday March 3, 2022. (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Justice Secretary has defended a new “smart” prison designed to drive down crime after being asked if it is a “soft-touch” jail.

On a visit to HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, Dominic Raab said inmates at the category C prison needed to be given “a sense of what life on the outside looks like” because “we are not going to lock everyone up for life”.

The 1,700-capacity prison does not have bars on its windows, and will provide prisoners with access to a gym, snooker table, table tennis table and a tablet to gain new qualifications.

HMP Five Wells
The Justice Secretary visited category C prison HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough on Thursday (Joe Giddens/PA)

Prison staff have also said they will describe cells as “rooms” and prisoners as “residents” to assist in their rehabilitation.

Speaking to reporters at the jail on Thursday, Mr Raab said: “I’m interested in punishment, because that’s what the public expect, but I’m not really interested in stigmatising in a way that’s counter-productive to my aim of driving down re-offending.

“What you’ve heard about, which I like, is the idea of giving offenders something to lose.

HMP Five Wells
Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab meets a prisoner repairing bikes in a workshop at HMP Five Wells (Joe Giddens/PA)

“If you come to a place like this with the gym, the workshops, the ability to do the skills education, you get a glimmer of the future as to how your life could be.

“Then it’s up to the offender to take that second chance and if they don’t, they lose those entitlements, they lose those perks.”

The Ministry of Justice said the jail will host 24 workshops and prisoners will be able to get on-the-job training in areas such as coding, car maintenance, fork-lift-truck maintenance, plumbing and engineering.

HMP Five Wells
Exterior view of category C prison HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough (Joe Giddens/PA)

The new jail, on the site of the old HMP Wellingborough, is the first of six new prisons to be completed, with one in Glen Parva, Leicestershire, currently under construction.

Asked if HMP Five Wells was a “soft-touch” prison, Mr Raab said: “Take the windows, you’re right. You go and look through the window of that cell and you don’t see bars and actually, you get some sunlight in.

“There is definitely something about the hope and the motivation that gives to the state of mind of the offender.

“At the same time, because they’re not bars and because they’re very high-secure windows, we’ve got far less contraband coming in, the risk of stuff coming in via drones is much lower.

“The question is, what is the best way to drive down the offending – and it’s a combination of making that cell secure, which those new windows do, and also trying to get an offender, particularly one that might have had a persistent, longstanding set of problems and track record of offending, to think of things a different way.

“But there’s no doubt about it, prisons need to be secure, they need to punish, but they also need to try to give, because most offenders are going to be released, a sense of what life on the outside looks like.”

The MOJ said HMP Five Wells is the first prison to be built with “education, training and jobs at its heart”, and Mr Raab said he would be answerable for the effectiveness of the “smart” prison.

He said: “The sentencing is going up, but the question you’ve got to ask yourself if you’re a victim or a member of the community, is what happens when they are released, because we are not going to lock everyone up for life.

HMP Five Wells
Dominic Raab inside a cell during his visit to HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough on Thursday (Joe Giddens/PA)

“What are the factors, the motivation and the drivers of getting offenders to go straight?

“The contact with their family, which is the heart and soul of it, the technical skills… the ability to go online and get a new qualification and improve their literacy and numeracy.”

He continued: “I’ll be answerable for this, and we’ve got (key performance indicators) which will judge this, but judge it on the effect it has on driving down re-offending and crime.

HMP Five Wells
Pets As Therapy (PAT) dog Tilly in the accommodation block at HMP Five Wells (Joe Giddens/PA)

“As I said, my starting point is not theological, it is how do I protect the public, what are the factors that will drive down re-offending?

“Once they’re on that track, surely we want to motivate it to protect our society?”

