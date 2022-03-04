What the papers say – March 4

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

What the papers say – March 4

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 4.15am
The papers remain in-step with the horror unfolding from Ukraine.

The Guardian, the Financial Times and The Sun all run the same photo of a father slumped and weeping over a body covered with a blood-soaked sheet which the papers say was the man’s teenage son.

The Guardian reports Vladimir Putin has said he is “prepared to go all the way” in Ukraine, prompting fears that the “worst is yet to come”. The FT’s headline quotes the words of an aide to the mayor of Mariupol which was “pummelled by missiles” as saying: “They’re trying to wipe this city off the face of the Earth”. And The Sun calls the Russian president an “extreme gangster” after he used the same term to describe Ukrainian citizens.

The Daily Telegraph‘s front features a Ukrainian mother cradling her baby while looking skywards. It is accompanied by Mr Putin’s “chilling warning” that the “worst is yet to come” as he vows to “seize the whole of Ukraine”.

The Daily Mirror, the Daily Express, Metro and i all splash with the cluster of apartment buildings in Kyiv which were reduced to blackened shells of rubble by missile strikes yesterday. The papers accompany the image with the Kremlin’s various threats of intensifying his bombardment while President Zelensky pleads for face-to-face talks with the Russian leader.

“Who’ll rid the world of this ranting mad man?” asks the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, the Daily Star takes aim at former Chelsea manager John Terry over his social media tribute to the club’s outgoing owner and Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, with the retired footballer branded a “numbskull” and a “plonker”.

