Poppy Factory celebrates centenary as veteran praises it for giving him purpose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Poppy Factory celebrates centenary as veteran praises it for giving him purpose

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 8.01am Updated: March 4 2022, 10.57am
The Poppy Factory is celebrating its centenary throughout 2022 (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Poppy Factory is celebrating its centenary throughout 2022 (Steve Parsons/PA)

A military veteran who was suicidal has praised the Poppy Factory, which is celebrating its centenary year, for helping to give him a purpose in life.

The charity, established in the aftermath of the First World War, has since grown into a national organisation providing support for ex-service personnel with health conditions to get into employment.

Stephen Pleasants began volunteering with the charity after suffering a breakdown, and is now a production worker at the west London factory, manning reception, making wreaths and helping in the warehouse.

The former RAF member described the factory, in Richmond, as a “safe space” for people.

He told the PA news agency: “I had a major breakdown about seven years ago, so it took me a long time to rebuild my life, and the Poppy Factory has really helped with that.

“I was suicidal.

“I was going to commit suicide and ended up in a psychiatric hospital for a couple of weeks and then did a lot of therapy.”

He said it had been suggested to him to get involved with the Poppy Factory, and he had found a “purpose” there.

He said: “I think having a purpose in your day, a purpose in life is so helpful.

“And having a routine is really good, just getting out of bed and having something to do, a purpose in everything you do, is really important.

Stephen Pleasants said his role at the factory had helped him after a breakdown (Steve Parsons/PA)
Stephen Pleasants said his role at the factory had helped him after a breakdown (Steve Parsons/PA)

Mr Pleasants, who served in the RAF for six years and did two tours of Belize and Ascension Island in the 1980s, added: “It’s actually my life. It really is. I mean without this place, as I said, I don’t know where I’d be now.

“And it’s really good, I’ve learned a lot, learned a lot about myself since I’ve been here.”

A big advantage of the supportive environment is that those at the factory are understanding of the challenges people might face on different days, Mr Pleasants said.

He told PA: “The thing is, with my diagnosis, you’re going to have to good days and bad days.

“But what’s really nice about working here (is that) people, they understand that.

“They’re not going to sack you for having a day off, because you’re having a really bad day and they get that, you know.”

The Duchess of Cornwall opened the new facilities at the Poppy Factory in Richmond in November, 2021 (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph/PA)
The Duchess of Cornwall opened the new facilities at the Poppy Factory in Richmond in November, 2021 (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph/PA)

Deirdre Mills, the Poppy Factory’s chief executive, said there will be different events happening over the coming months to celebrate the charity’s 100 years in existence.

She said: “We are celebrating in all sorts of ways.

“The first way would be to remember our past and our history.

“And of course, we were set up in 1922 to remember wounded, injured and sick veterans from the First World War but we’re also celebrating our more modern mission, which is to help wounded, injured and sick veterans into employment all across the country, and in all sorts of ways whether that be in partnership with the NHS, whether that be in a community environment, or working with Government organisations such as DWP (Department for Work and Pensions), or whether it’s in small community environments, such as cafes, and the like.”

She said she hopes to “work again with the royal family throughout this, our centenary year”, praising the charity’s patron, the Duchess of Cornwall, for “the interest and the engagement that she shows”.

Ms Mills said she is “delighted” the factory has re-opened following shutdowns during the pandemic, and encouraged the public to “book on the website, come on through the doors, and see for yourself what is going on here and the wonderful work of the charity”.

People can book a visit and see how veterans make royal and regimental wreaths by hand, as well as having the chance to make their own poppy.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]