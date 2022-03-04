Russia-backed RT America to cease production, reports claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Russia-backed RT America to cease production, reports claim

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 8.29am
The RT logo (Andre M Chang/ZUMA Press Wire/Alamy)
The US arm of Russian state-backed media outlet RT will be effectively shutting down, CNN has reported.

CNN said that the general manager of the Washington-based production company T&R Productions, Misha Solodovnikov, said in a note to employees that it would be ceasing production because of “unforeseen business interruption events”.

He said most employees will be permanently laid off.

RT America has been steadily sidelined in the US.

RT website
The channel has been sidelined in the US (SOPA Images Limited/Alamy)

Satellite TV company DirecTV pulled the channel on March 1, ahead of a contract that was due to expire later this year.

Dish, which also carried the network, did not reply to questions. Other major cable companies had removed the channel several years ago.

RT America’s YouTube channel, where it has 1.2 million subscribers, remains live.

The US justice department in 2017 required RT’s US operations to register as a foreign agent, which angered Russian leaders.

US intelligence agencies have said that RT acted as propaganda for the Kremlin.

Doing so did not restrict the channel’s content but meant it had to disclose its funding and label its content.

