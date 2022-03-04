South Korea eases social distancing despite record virus deaths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
South Korea eases social distancing despite record virus deaths

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 9.34am
People wait for a coronavirus test at a makeshift testing site in Seoul (AP)
People wait for a coronavirus test at a makeshift testing site in Seoul (AP)

South Korean officials have announced an easing of social distancing restrictions even as the country saw its deadliest day of the pandemic.

The move reflects reduced political capacity to deal with a fast-developing omicron surge in the face of a growing economic toll and a presidential election next week.

Jeon Hae-cheol, minister of the interior and safety, said the curfew at restaurants, bars, movie theatres and other indoor businesses will be extended by an hour from 10pm to 11pm starting on Saturday.

He cited people’s fatigue and frustration with extended restrictions and the damage to livelihoods.

Officials did maintain a six-person limit on private social gatherings, acknowledging “uncertainties” posed by an accelerating Omicron spread that has put the country on the verge of a hospital surge.

Mr Jeon’s announcement from a government meeting discussing the national Covid-19 response came shortly before the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 186 deaths in the latest 24 hours, shattering the previous one-day record of 128 set a day earlier.

The 266,853 coronavirus infections diagnosed in the latest 24 hours was also a single-day record and represented a 60-fold increase from the daily levels in mid-January, when Omicron emerged as the dominant strain.

The cumulative national caseload is around 3.96 million after adding more than 3.11 million in February alone.

South Korea testing site
A medical workers guides people waiting for a coronavirus test at a makeshift testing site in Seoul (AP)

Omicron seems less likely to cause serious illness or death compared to the delta variant that hit the country hard in December and January, but hospital cases have been creeping up amid the greater scale of the outbreak.

The strain on the hospital system is likely to worsen in the coming weeks, considering the time lags between infections, being taken to hospital, and deaths.

While nearly 800 virus patients were in serious or critical conditions, deputy health minister Lee Ki-il said the country was not in immediate danger of running out of hospital beds, with nearly half of the 2,700 intensive care units designated for Covid-19 treatment still available.

Mr Lee acknowledged that health experts advising the government had opposed the easing of virus restrictions, but insisted that the move was inevitable considering the shock on service sector businesses.

He did not give a specific answer when asked whether the government was softening its pandemic response ahead of the presidential election on Wednesday.

“The decision on social distancing measures was made in consideration of both the epidemiological situation and livelihoods,” Mr Lee said during a briefing. “I want to stress that the decision was made after real, careful deliberation.”

The move to extend indoor dining hours came after officials removed another key preventive measure last week that had required adults to show proof of vaccination or negative tests to enter potentially crowded spaces like restaurants, coffee shops, and gyms.

The Omicron surge has forced the country to reshape its pandemic response in a way that effectively tolerates the virus’s spread among the broader population while concentrating medical resources to protect priority groups.

But there is growing concern over the bend-but-not-break approach as the country continues to report some of the world’s highest daily infection numbers.

More than 925,000 virus patients with mild or moderate symptoms have been asked to isolate at home to save hospital space.

The country has also reshaped its testing policy around rapid antigen test kits, despite concerns over their accuracy and propensity for false-negative results, to save laboratory tests mostly for priority groups.

