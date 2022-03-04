Russian Paralympic team to leave Beijing after opting against lodging an appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Russian Paralympic team to leave Beijing after opting against lodging an appeal

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 10.11am Updated: March 4 2022, 4.03pm
The Russian Paralympic team are returning home after deciding not to lodge an appeal against the decision to exclude them from the Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing (Chris Radburn/PA)
Russia’s Paralympic team are returning home from Beijing after deciding not to appeal against the decision to ban their athletes from competing.

The International Paralympic Committee performed a U-turn on Thursday morning when it opted to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes from the Games.

The IPC had initially decided to let those athletes compete as neutrals despite the Russian invasion of Ukraine, aided and abetted by Belarus, but changed its mind amid the threat of other countries staging a mass boycott.

On Friday the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) said it had considered lodging an appeal for an accelerated Court of Arbitration for Sport hearing but discovered that IPC statutes prevented it.

The RPC said it reserved the right to apply to the appropriate international and national courts “when the RPC considers it timely and necessary” but that the delegation would now be leaving China.

An RPC statement said: “The decision (to exclude Russian Paralympians) is absolutely politicised… and clearly tells everyone double standards, unfortunately, have become the norm for modern sports.

“The current situation also makes it clear to everyone: strong rivals, which the Russian team has always been and will be, are not needed today.

“After receiving the decision of the IPC on the non-admission of the team to the Games, the RPC involved leading Russian and foreign law firms to conduct a legal examination of the possibility of the RPC applying to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and obtaining a positive decision during the accelerated proceedings.

“Unfortunately, this is prevented by article 2.9 of the Paralympic Games Section of the IPC Rules, according to which the IPC ‘may, at its discretion, at any time, refuse any athlete entry, without indication of grounds’, as well as the absence in the IPC Constitution of an arbitration clause allowing the RPC to apply to CAS to resolve disputes.

“The Russian Paralympic Committee and its athletes currently do not consider it possible or expedient to stay in Beijing and are planning to leave the capital of the Winter Games, the city of wonderful people, in the near future.”

The Russian Football Union said on Thursday it had lodged an appeal to CAS against the decision of FIFA and UEFA to ban its national teams and clubs from international football until further notice, which has effectively excluded Russia from the men’s World Cup and the Women’s European Championship later this year.

The football authorities’ decision to ban Russia followed a recommendation from the International Olympic Committee’s executive board on Monday that Russian and Belarusian athletes, teams and officials should be excluded from events “wherever possible”.

The RPC said that the IOC decision had “led to the degradation and collapse of the entire world of sports”.

Golf’s governing body, the R&A, said it fully supports teams from Russia and Belarus being excluded from international team events.

The R&A is not currently expecting golfers from those countries to enter professional or amateur events this season, but said any such entries would be declined.

The organisation will contribute to a humanitarian aid fund and also offer direct support to the Ukrainian Golf Federation.

