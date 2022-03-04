Building at nuclear plant hit by Russian projectile ‘not part of the reactor’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Building at nuclear plant hit by Russian projectile ‘not part of the reactor’

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 10.14am
This image made from a video shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine (AP)
This image made from a video shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine (AP)

A Ukrainian nuclear plant was hit by a Russian “projectile” but the building that was hit was not part of the reactor, the head of the United Nations’ atomic energy has said.

Earlier reports conflicted over what part of the plant was affected by a fire.

Nuclear plant spokesman Andriy Tuz told Ukrainian television that shells fell directly on the facility, and set fire to reactor that is not operating and to an administrative training building.

International Atomic Energy Agency director-general Rafael Mariano Grossi said on Friday that the building hit was “not part of the reactor”.

He said that the Ukrainians are still in control of the reactor.

He added: “What we understand that this projectile is coming from the Russian forces. We do not have details of what kind of projectile it is.”

He said there has been no release of radiation and that the fire had been extinguished.

He said two people on the site were injured in the fire.

He said that only one reactor is operating at about 60%.

