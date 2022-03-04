At least 45 killed in blast at mosque in north-west Pakistan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
At least 45 killed in blast at mosque in north-west Pakistan

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 10.22am Updated: March 4 2022, 10.52am
Volunteers examine the site of an explosion inside a Shiite mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan (Muhammad Sajjad/AP)
A powerful bomb exploded inside a Shiite Muslim mosque in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar, killing at least 45 worshippers and wounding some 65 others, many of them critically, police said.

The blast occurred as worshippers had collected in the Kucha Risaldar mosque in Peshawar’s old city for Friday prayers.

Ambulances rushed through congested narrow streets carrying the wounded to Lady Reading Hospital.

Peshawar police chief Muhammed Ejaz Khan said the violence started when two armed attackers opened fire on police outside the mosque.

One attacker and one policeman were killed in the gunfight, and another police official was wounded. The remaining attacker then entered the mosque and detonated a bomb.

At least 150 worshippers were inside the mosque at the time of the explosion, said witnesses.

No-one immediately claimed responsibility for the blast, but both the so-called Islamic State group (IS) and a violent Pakistani Taliban organisation have carried out similar attacks in the region, located near the border with neighbouring Afghanistan.

Rescue workers and volunteers gather at the site of a bomb explosion in Peshawar, Pakistan (Muhammad Sajjad/AP)
Rescue workers and volunteers gather at the site of a bomb explosion in Peshawar, Pakistan (Muhammad Sajjad/AP)

Witness Shayan Haider had been preparing to enter the mosque when a powerful explosion threw him to the street.

“I opened my eyes and there was dust and bodies everywhere,” he said.

At the Lady Reading Hospital Emergency department, there was chaos as doctors struggled to move the many wounded into operating theatres.

Hundreds of relatives gathered outside the emergency department, pleading for information about their loved ones.

Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan condemned the bombing.

In majority Sunni Muslim Pakistan, minority Shia Muslims have come under repeated attacks.

In recent months, Pakistan has experienced a broad increase of violence.

Dozens of military personnel have been killed in scores of attacks on army outposts along the border with Afghanistan.

Much has been claimed by the Pakistani Taliban, which analysts say have been emboldened by the Afghan Taliban’s return to power last August.

Pakistan has urged Afghanistan’s new rulers to handover Pakistani Taliban insurgents who have been staging their attacks from Afghanistan.

Afghanistan’s Taliban say their territory will not be used to stage attacks against anyone, but until now they have not handed over any Pakistani insurgents.

