Home News UK & World

Fourth arrest over bus stop shooting of Liverpool schoolgirl

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 10.57am
Police community support officers at the scene in Upper Warwick Street in Toxteth, Liverpool, after a teenage girl was seriously injured in a shooting (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police community support officers at the scene in Upper Warwick Street in Toxteth, Liverpool, after a teenage girl was seriously injured in a shooting (Peter Byrne/PA)

A fourth man has been arrested over the shooting of a 15-year-old girl as she waited to catch a bus on her way home from school in Liverpool.

The 18-year-old man from Toxteth was arrested on Friday morning on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, Merseyside Police said.

The girl was taken to hospital in a critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to her back in Upper Warwick Street, Toxteth, at about 5.10pm on Tuesday.

She remains in a stable condition in hospital.

A 27-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, both also from Toxteth, were both earlier arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm without a certificate and have been released under investigation.

A 60-year-old man from Toxteth who had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has now been released under investigation.

Police have appealed for information and dashcam footage and are looking for a number of people riding up to four bikes, possibly electric ones, all wearing dark clothing and face masks or balaclavas.

Anyone with information is asked to direct message @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555111 anonymously, quoting log 647 of March 1.

