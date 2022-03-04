Worry about impact of Covid at lowest level since start of pandemic – ONS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Worry about impact of Covid at lowest level since start of pandemic – ONS

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 11.15am
A testing solution dripping into a Covid 19 lateral flow testing strip (Danny Lawson/PA)
A testing solution dripping into a Covid 19 lateral flow testing strip (Danny Lawson/PA)

The proportion of adults worried about the impact of coronavirus on their lives has fallen to the lowest level since the start of the pandemic, figures show.

Around four in 10 adults in Britain (41%) said they were very or somewhat worried about the impact of Covid-19, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

This is down from 86% at the end of March 2020, when the first national lockdown was imposed.

And it continues a gradual decline since the Government’s Plan B measures were introduced in December amid the emergence of the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant.

But while concerns about the virus may be fading, the figures suggest increasing numbers of adults are being hit by the cost of living crisis.

Some 81% said their cost of living had increased over the past month, up from 76% in the previous survey period and 62% in November 2021.

Those affected reported a rise in food prices (92%), gas or electricity bills (80%) and fuel (77%).

More than a quarter of adults (28%) said they would be unable to afford an unexpected one-off expense of £850, and 38% said they do not think they will be able to save any money over the next year.

The ONS analysed responses from 3,170 people between February 16 and 27 as part of its Opinions and Lifestyle survey.

The survey also found that fewer adults are wearing face coverings, maintaining social distancing and taking lateral flow tests.

Around seven in 10 adults reported always or often wearing face coverings in shops or on public transport (down from 77% and 78% respectively).

A third (32%) said they were always or often maintaining social distancing – the lowest proportion since September 2020 when data on this measure was first collected.

And 42% of adults said they had taken a lateral flow test in the last week – down from 49%.

