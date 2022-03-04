Gambling warnings woefully inadequate before teacher killed himself – coroner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gambling warnings woefully inadequate before teacher killed himself – coroner

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 12.12pm Updated: March 4 2022, 12.27pm
Jack Ritchie at his graduation with his parents Charles and Liz Ritchie. (Gambling With Lives/PA)
Warnings, treatment and information about the dangers of gambling were “woefully inadequate” before a young English teacher killed himself, a coroner has concluded.

Sheffield coroner David Urpeth said Jack Ritchie’s death in Vietnam in November 2017 is a “stark reminder of the terrible consequences that can flow from an addiction to gambling.”

A two-week long inquest in the city heard how Jack was 24 when he died after years of battling a gambling disorder which started when he began using fixed odds betting terminals aged 16 or 17.

Mr Ritchie’s parents, Liz and Charles Ritchie, believe that failures on the part of UK authorities to address gambling issues contributed to their son’s death.

On Friday Mr Urpeth said in a narrative conclusion that information about the dangers of gambling were available at the time of Jack’s death, as was some treatment.

But he said: “Such warnings, information and treatment were woefully inadequate and failed to meet Jack’s needs.”

Mr Urpeth told the hearing: “Sadly, this addiction spiralled out of control and led to his suicide.”

As part of his conclusion, the coroner said that “gambling contributed to Jack’s death”.

He said he will be writing to a number of government departments with warnings about how future deaths can be prevented and particularly highlighted the need for more training for GPs about gambling disorders.

Mr Urpeth told the hearing that the “evidence showed there were still significant gaps” in provision for gambling disorders and warnings about the dangers of gambling. The coroner said: “Jack did not understand that being addicted to gambling was not his fault.

“That lack of understanding led to feelings of shame and hopelessness which, in time, led to him feeling suicidal.”

He praised Mr and Mrs Ritchie for the campaigning they have done on gambling regulation but stressed his role was not to comment on government policy.

The coroner said they had “channelled their terrible loss into a tireless battle” for reform and said he believed they had done all they could do help their son.

Mr and Mrs Ritchie believe the hearing is the first so-called Article 2 inquest in a case relating to suicide following gambling.

This means its scope included an examination of whether any arm of the state breached its duty to protect their son’s right to life.

