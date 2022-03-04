Mother accused of killing son was ‘caring and loving’ parent, witnesses say

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A mother accused of murdering her five-year-old son seemed like a loving and engaged parent to those who knew her, a court has heard.

Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park on the morning of July 31 2021.

He was found about 250 metres from the flat where he lived with his family in Lower Llansantffraid, Sarn, Bridgend.

Logan’s mother Angharad Williamson, 30, is on trial for his murder at Cardiff Crown Court alongside his stepfather John Cole, 40, and a 14-year-old boy.

All three are also accused of perverting the course of justice, including moving Logan’s body to the river, removing his clothing, washing bloodstained bed linen, and making a false missing person report to police.

The little boy’s injuries were so extreme they were consistent with a high speed car crash or a fall from a great height, a pathologist found.

Giving evidence on Friday, Logan’s grandmother Clare said her daughter had been “absolutely distraught” on the day Logan was found, describing her as “really in shock”.

The court heard that Mrs Williamson had not seen her daughter in person since January of that year, as Cole had told her she was not welcome at the house.

The River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend, near where the body of five-year-old Logan Mwangi was found (Ben Birchall/PA)

Mrs Williamson met her daughter at the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend where Logan’s body was taken after he was found.

“Angharad was very concerned for Logan, I found it quite strange, she kept tucking him up with blankets and worrying that he was cold,” she said.

“She was bouncing from subject to subject, she was in a complete state of shock.”

Mrs Williamson described Logan as appearing “drawn” and with bruising to his face.

She said she visited her daughter and Cole on the morning of August 1 to deliver groceries, and stayed for more than an hour.

Tributes left to Logan after his death (Ben Birchall/PA)

The witness said, as she was leaving, her daughter told her “not to be surprised” if she and Cole were arrested.

Mrs Williamson continued: “I said: ‘Why would you be arrested? You haven’t done anything wrong.’ She said something about the fact it happened while Logan was in their care.”

The court heard how Williamson had developed seizures during her pregnancy with Logan and had lived with her mother because she needed round-the-clock care.

After Logan was born, mother and son lived with Mrs Williamson on and off until she met Cole.

Mrs Williamson described Logan as “the apple of my eye”, adding: “He was a very, very bright child, a joy to be around.”

She said Logan loved his mother “to pieces”, continuing: “He was thirsty to learn, so we spent a lot of time playing with him and stimulating him.”

When asked if she had ever seen her daughter be “physical or violent” towards Logan, she replied: “Absolutely not.”

Leanne Davies, a neighbour, who knew Williamson because their sons had been at the same school, texted the defendant when she learned about Logan’s death.

Williamson then called her, demanding to be told how she knew.

“It wasn’t the first thing I would have thought of – put it down to shock or probably grieving,” Ms Davies said.

“I think she was worried about things being on social media and people knowing who it was. I tried to explain: ‘You can’t worry about that just now, that’s not important.’”

Ms Davies said that Williamson had always seemed like “a caring and loving mum to Logan, and always seemed to have his best interests at heart”.

Williamson and the youth deny both murder and perverting the course of justice, while Cole denies murder but admits the second charge.

Cole and Williamson face a third charge of causing or allowing the death of a child.

The trial continues.