Nato boss warns no-fly zone over Ukraine might expand war

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Nato boss warns no-fly zone over Ukraine might expand war

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 2.12pm
Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, front left, speaks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, front centre, as they take part in a group photo at an extraordinary Nato foreign ministers (Olivier Matthys/AP)
Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, front left, speaks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, front centre, as they take part in a group photo at an extraordinary Nato foreign ministers (Olivier Matthys/AP)

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said the military organisation will not police a no-fly zone over Ukraine and is warning that such a move could end in a widespread war in Europe.

Speaking on Friday after chairing a meeting of Nato foreign ministers, Mr Stoltenberg said “we are not going to move into Ukraine, neither on the ground, nor in the Ukrainian airspace”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces have ramped up their attacks in Ukraine, launching hundreds of missiles and artillery strikes on cities and making significant gains in the south.

Firefighters hose down a burning building after a bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
Firefighters hose down a burning building after a bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has appealed to the West to enforce a no-fly zone over his country, most recently after a fire overnight at one of Ukraine’s nuclear plants, the largest in Europe.

“The only way to implement a no-fly zone is to send Nato fighter planes into Ukrainian airspace, and then impose that no-fly zone by shooting down Russian planes,” Mr Stoltenberg said.

“We understand the desperation, but we also believe that if we did that, we would end up with something that could end in a full-fledged war in Europe.”

“We have a responsibility as Nato allies to prevent this war from escalating beyond Ukraine,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier