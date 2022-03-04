Man admits leaving offensive Covid restrictions voicemails on MP’s office phone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Man admits leaving offensive Covid restrictions voicemails on MP’s office phone

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 2.42pm
A man has pleaded guilty to three malicious communications offences after directing a tirade of foul-mouthed abuse towards Conservative MP Peter Bone (PA)
A man has pleaded guilty to three malicious communications offences after directing a tirade of foul-mouthed abuse towards Conservative MP Peter Bone (PA)

A 51-year-old man has admitted leaving grossly offensive voicemails about Covid-19 restrictions on a Conservative MP’s constituency office phone.

Shaun Harris pleaded guilty to three malicious communications offences after directing a tirade of foul-mouthed abuse towards Wellingborough MP Peter Bone on December 13 last year.

Northampton Magistrates’ Court heard Harris had become “concerned” during the Government’s Plan B restrictions in response to the Omicron variant, as he had not worked for a year.

Prosecutor Sukhy Basi said because of the “situation of the stabbings of MPs, this is the reason the court felt it was best to hear it before a judge”.

Owen Paterson suspension
Mr Peter Bone’s constituency office in Wellingborough was attacked in a separate incident last year (PA)

The court was told the defendant had left the voicemails in the early hours of the morning, which were diverted to the mobile phone of Mr Bone’s ex-wife.

Reading the contents of one of the messages to the court on Friday, Mr Basi said: “This is a message to Peter Bone Tory… MP for Wellingborough.

“If you put any restrictions on us again, we’ll come down there and sort you out.

“You stop doing what you are doing, otherwise we are going to war with you.

“Stop your b******t Covid restrictions.”

The court also heard a number of threats and expletives directed at Mr Bone were contained in the voicemails.

Mr Bone previously condemned a separate attack on his constituency office in November last year when the words “Tory sleaze” were painted on it.

The court heard Harris has 13 previous convictions for 20 offences, including sending abusive messages to two females in 2018.

Adjourning the case for sentence, deputy chief magistrate Tanweer Ikram, who appeared to the court via video-link, told Harris: “I’m going to bail you on the same terms as before.

“You must return to court on March 7.

“I’m going to ask for all options to be considered, including custody.”

Harris, of Nest Farm Crescent, Wellingborough, will be sentenced at the same court on Monday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier