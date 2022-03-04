Libyan factions urged to refrain from violence and pursue framework

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Libyan factions urged to refrain from violence and pursue framework

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 2.56pm Updated: March 4 2022, 3.06pm
Libyan cadets demonstrate skills during their graduation ceremony at the War Academy in Misurata, Libya (Yousef Murad/AP)
The UN’s top official for Libya urged the country’s divided factions to refrain from violence and agree on a framework for the future.

Libya is being pulled apart again, with two rival governments claiming power after tentative steps towards unity in the past year following a decade of civil war.

Stephanie Williams, the UN special adviser on Libya, invited politicians to appoint 12 members to a committee that will work to overcome the political deadlock.

“The solution to Libya’s crisis does not lie in forming rival administrations and perennial transitions,” Stephanie Williams, the UN special adviser on Libya tweeted.

“Libyans need to agree on a consensual way forward that prioritises preserving the country’s unity and stability.

Politicians in the eastern city of Tobruk swore in a transitional Cabinet on Thursday, with Fathi Bashagha acting as its prime minister.

Libyan prime minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah (Yousef Murad/AP)
His government is meant to replace that of Tripoli-based prime minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

Mr Dbeibah was appointed through a UN-led process in February 2021 on the condition that he shepherd the country until elections that were supposed to take place in December.

The vote never took place, triggering the push to replace him with Mr Bashagha.

Mr Dbeibah maintains that he will only hand over power to an elected government, and has proposed a four-point plan to hold a simultaneous parliamentary vote and referendum on constitutional amendments late in June.

The appointment of Mr Bashagha, a powerful former interior minister from the western city of Misrata, is part of a road map that also involves constitutional amendments and sets the date for elections within 14 months.

The delay of the elections was a major blow to international efforts to end a decade of chaos in the oil-rich Mediterranean nation.

According to Ms Williams, once the politicians appoint a committee, it would meet on March 15 under UN auspices for two weeks, to work towards a constitutional framework for elections.

She said her invitation was extended to politicians from the country’s two parliamentary chambers, which have been split between the rival governments.

Ms Williams said she would wait for their response.

Libya has been unable to hold elections since its disputed legislative vote in 2014, which caused the country to split for years between rival administrations in the east and west, each backed by armed militias and foreign governments.

Ms Williams also asked Libyans to refrain “from all acts of escalation, intimidation, kidnapping, provocation & violence”.

Libyan cadets demonstrate skills (Yousef Murad/AP)
After taking the oath on Thursday, Mr Bashagha told parliament in the eastern city of Tobruk that armed groups had abducted the newly appointed ministers for foreign affairs, culture and technical education and shot at others who were on their way to the ceremony.

The reports could not be independently verified.

Mr Dbeibah’s government issued a statement, saying two of the ministers were released thanks to the intervention of security agencies.

No further details were provided, including who was behind the abductions.

The statement quoted Mr Dbeibah as condemning such “unlawful acts”.

It is unclear what happened to the third minister.

Also on Friday, The International Crisis Group warned that there were signs that the situation may escalate into a military confrontation, citing reports that armed groups allied with the Tripoli-based government had closed Libyan airspace to prevent ministers from traveling to Tobruk to take part in Mr Bashagha’s swearing-in ceremony.

The group urged the international community to take a unified stance on Libya.

“What happens next will depend largely on how foreign powers react,” read the statement.

“A splintered international response could encourage an institutional split and military mobilisation.”

