Murder detectives appeal for help finding missing phone and ‘discarded’ clothes

Detectives investigating the death of a pensioner are appealing for the public’s help to find her missing mobile phone.

June Fox-Roberts, 65, was found dead at her home in the village of Llantwit Fardre in South Wales on November 21 last year.

Luke Deeley, 25, has been charged with her murder and remanded into custody to face trial.

Police released images of Luke Deeley wearing the items of missing clothing (South Wales Police/PA)

South Wales Police believe Ms Fox-Robert’s iPhone 11, which was in a red flip case, may have been dropped, discarded or sold.

The handset’s unique IMEI number was 356809119984924 and the serial number was GONDC2KFM737.

Detectives are also appealing for information about two items of clothing they believe Deeley was wearing when he was seen on CCTV.

They have released images of Deeley in a red hooded jumper with drawstrings and a black waist-length hooded jacket.

Officers believe the items may have been discarded somewhere between Llantwit Fardre and Pontypridd.

Luke Deeley is awaiting trial accused of Ms Fox-Robert’s murder (South Wales Police/PA)

Detective Inspector Matt Powell, who is leading the investigation, said: “Specially trained officers continue to support June’s family during what is a very difficult time.

“We are very grateful for the public’s help and support to date and our investigation is continuing.

“Despite extensive searches we have not managed to locate these items. We believe they were probably discarded somewhere between Llantwit Fardre and Pontypridd.

“Farm workers, ramblers and also those living in villages between these two locations are asked to look out for them.

“Anybody who comes across them should contact us without handling the items. This will ensure they can be recovered correctly by trained officers so that potential evidence is not lost.”