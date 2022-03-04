Living with Covid plan sees Sage stand down regular meetings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Living with Covid plan sees Sage stand down regular meetings

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 5.29pm
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) will no longer be meeting regularly to discuss coronavirus, the PA news agency understands.

Led by chief scientific officer Sir Patrick Vallance and chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty, the group met frequently at the height of the pandemic.

But as all remaining legal restrictions have been removed in England as part of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s “Living with Covid” plan, the group will not be meeting as often.

Coronavirus – Mon Feb 28, 2022
(PA)

Restrictions have been eased across the UK, with Wales removing all remaining legal orders from March 28, Northern Ireland replacing orders with guidance, and Scotland scrapping more measures from March 21.

The Government will still receive scientific and technical advice from groups including the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), and Sage “stands ready if required”, PA understands.

Sage is typically activated when an emergency requires science advice at pace, according to the Government.

The group provided numerous models during the pandemic which advised ministers’ responses including the enforcement of national lockdowns.

