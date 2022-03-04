Pence takes swipe at Trump and ‘apologists for Putin’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Pence takes swipe at Trump and ‘apologists for Putin’

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 9.22pm
Former vice president Mike Pence (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
Former vice president Mike Pence will urge Republicans to move on from the 2020 election and declare “there is no room in this party for apologists for Putin” as he escalates his break from former president Donald Trump.

Mr Pence, according to excerpts of a speech he will give to the party’s top donors in New Orleans, will take on those in his party who have failed to forcefully condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin for his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Trump has repeatedly used language that has been criticised as deferential to Mr Putin, including calling him “smart”, as he has insisted the attack never would have happened on his watch.

CPAC Trump
Former president Donald Trump (John Raoux/AP)

“Where would Russian tanks be today if Nato had not expanded the borders of freedom? There is no room in this party for apologists for Putin,” Mr Pence will say, according to excerpts from the speech.

“There is only room for champions of freedom.”

Mr Pence, who Mr Trump wrongly continues to insist had the power to overturn the 2020 election, will also continue to push back on the ex-president’s election lies as he lays the groundwork for a possible 2024 presidential run.

Mr Trump has also been teasing a comeback bid, potentially putting the two former running mates in direct competition.

“Elections are about the future,” he will say. “My fellow Republicans, we can only win if we are united around an optimistic vision for the future based on our highest values. We cannot win by fighting yesterday’s battles, or by relitigating the past.”

Mr Pence has been increasingly willing to push back on Mr Trump — a dramatic departure from his deferential posture as vice president.

Last month, Mr Pence directly rebutted Mr Trump’s false claims that he somehow could have overturned the results of the 2020 election, telling a gathering lawyers in Florida that he was “wrong”.

“I had no right to overturn the election,” he said.

But he will join his party on Friday evening in blaming Joe Biden for Mr Putin’s efforts, accusing the current president of having “squandered the deterrence that our administration put in place to keep Putin and Russia from even trying to redraw international boundaries by force”.

“It’s no coincidence that Russia waited until 2022 to invade Ukraine,” he will say.

“Weakness arouses evil and the magnitude of evil sweeping across Ukraine speaks volumes about this president.”

