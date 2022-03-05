Children’s hospitals in ‘Super Saturday’ drive to deal with pandemic backlogs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Children’s hospitals in ‘Super Saturday’ drive to deal with pandemic backlogs

By Press Association
March 5 2022, 12.03am Updated: March 5 2022, 7.29am
NHS children’s hospitals are holding hundreds of appointments at extra clinics on Saturday (PA)
NHS children’s hospitals are holding hundreds of appointments at extra clinics on Saturday to help deal with record backlogs caused by the pandemic.

The so-called “Super Saturday” drive is part of the National Paediatric Accelerator Programme, an initiative at 10 hospitals trying to tackle long waiting lists.

The day will also see the use of innovative techniques, including virtual reality equipment, as well as Lego and tours of hospital facilities to help youngsters feel more at ease.

The event comes as the NHS announces patients will be able to see a GP on Saturdays and in the evenings to help it cope with backlogs.

NHS England data published in February revealed a record 6.1 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of December – the highest number since records began in August 2007.

Alexandra Norrish, national director of the programme, said: “The pandemic has inevitably had a knock-on effect on non-urgent care, but our incredible staff are still pulling out all the stops to rapidly recover routine services, and since the paediatric accelerator programme was launched last year we have already seen 37,000 additional appointments.

“Local teams continue to go above and beyond for patients, and through events like today’s paediatric Super Saturday we are ensuring as many children as possible benefit from the world-class care the NHS provides.”

As part of the drive, some children undergoing minor surgery at Leeds Children’s Hospital will get to experience Virtual Reality Distraction Therapy (VRDT), which will see specialists accompany them into theatre to use VR equipment to help transport them to a different world, reducing anxiety, providing distraction, and removing the need for general anaesthetic.

The hospital has been conducting research into the application of VRDT in partnership with Starlight Children’s Foundation, to help further understand the benefits of the innovative technology and medical applications.

At London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH), lab, pharmacy, and theatre teams will be running tours to show patients what happens during surgeries or during sample processing with the aim of removing fear and replacing it with curiosity.

Sheffield Children’s Hospital will be asking families about any barriers they experience attending appointments with the help of Lego bricks. The scheme uses the “Lego Serious Play” methodology, which supposes people can express their views and ideas more easily by creating something.

A “sensory-friendly” vaccination clinic is also being held at Concord Leisure Centre in Sheffield for children and young people with autism and learning disabilities.

Mat Shaw, chief executive at GOSH, said: “Super Saturday is a great opportunity for us to help even more children and young people as our services continue to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

“We have some brilliant activity planned for this weekend with lots of our staff getting stuck in. It is down to their hard work and dedication that we can continue to tackle waiting times for the patients and families that rely on us, so we say a huge thank you to all the teams taking part.”

