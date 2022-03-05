China blocks Premier League coverage as clubs stand with Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
China blocks Premier League coverage as clubs stand with Ukraine

By Press Association
March 5 2022, 4.37am
The Premier League will demonstrate their support for Ukraine this weekend (Martin Rickett/PA)
China will block coverage of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures with England’s biggest clubs set to demonstrate support for Ukraine.

The Premier League has expressed its intention to show solidarity with Ukraine in various ways across the 10-match programme, starting with Leicester’s home clash against Leeds in Saturday’s early kick-off.

The BBC first reported that Chinese rights holder iQIYI Sports had reacted by refusing to show the matches.

And although the Premier League has declined to comment, the PA news agency understands that the blackout is due to go ahead. The move has been interpreted as a sign of China’s strong relationship with Russia.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters told the Financial Times Business of Football Summit that the league’s Russian television deal with Rambler was “under review” and could be suspended or terminated soon, though it is likely matches will be aired this weekend.

Away from football, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president Andrew Parsons used his speech at the opening of the Beijing Winter Paralympics to make an impassioned plea for peace.

The Beijing Winter Paralympics started on Saturday, 48 hours after the IPC performed a U-turn to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes from the Games rather than allow them to compete as neutrals.

Ukraine managed to send a full delegation of 20 athletes and nine guides to Beijing
Russia’s Paralympic team are returning home from China after deciding not to appeal, which came amid the threat of other countries staging a mass boycott.

“Tonight I want and must begin with a message of peace,” said Parsons as the Paralympics were officially opened on Friday at the Bird’s Nest Stadium.

“As a leader of an organisation with inclusion at its core, where diversity is celebrated and differences embraced, I am horrified at what is taking place in the world right now.

“The 21st century is a time for dialogue and diplomacy, not war and hate.

“The Olympic truce for peace during the Olympic and Paralympic Games is a UN resolution. It must be respected and observed, not violated.

With a contingent of 25, the 2022 ParalympicsGB squad is the largest since 1994
“At the IPC, we aspire to a better and more inclusive world, free from discrimination, free from hate, free from ignorance and free from conflict.”

Despite the war in their homeland, Ukraine managed to send a full delegation of 20 athletes and nine guides to Beijing to take their place for Friday’s parade of nations.

The team won a medal on the first day with biathlete Taras Rad claiming silver behind China’s Zixu Liu.

Wheelchair curlers Gregor Ewan and Meggan Dawson-Farrell, making her Paralympic debut, were flagbearers for the Great Britain team.

With a contingent of 25, the 2022 ParalympicsGB squad is the largest since 1994 in Lillehammer and will aim to better the seven medals won four years ago, which included one gold.

