Russia to observe ceasefire in two areas of Ukraine – reports

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Russian military will observe a ceasefire in two areas of Ukraine starting on Saturday to allow civilians to evacuate, according to state media reports.

The Russian defence ministry said in a statement carried by the RIA Novosti and Tass agencies it has agreed on evacuation routes with Ukrainian forces to allow civilians to leave the strategic port of Mariupol in the south-east and the eastern town of Volnovakha.

There was no immediate confirmation from Ukrainian forces, and it is not immediately clear how long the evacuation routes would remain open.