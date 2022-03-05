Top US diplomat visits Poland as Russia’s war in Ukraine intensifies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Top US diplomat visits Poland as Russia’s war in Ukraine intensifies

By Press Association
March 5 2022, 12.43pm
Antony Blinken and Poland’s foreign minister Zbigniew Rau (Pool/AP)
Antony Blinken and Poland’s foreign minister Zbigniew Rau (Pool/AP)

US secretary of state Antony Blinken is visiting eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine as Russia intensifies its war against the former Soviet republic.

Mr Blinken arrived in the city of Rzeszow on Saturday for talks with top Polish officials and is set to go to a frontier post to meet Ukrainian refugees later in the day.

Mr Blinken met Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and foreign minister Zbigniew Rau a day after attending a Nato foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels at which the alliance pledged to step up support for eastern flank members like Poland to counter Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Although Nato has ruled out establishing a no-fly zone over non-member Ukraine, it has significantly boosted both military and humanitarian assistance.

Antony Blinken
Mr Blinken is due to meet Ukrainian refugees (AP)

Rzeszow is about 50 miles from the Ukraine border and its airport has become a hub for flights carrying such aid.

Mr Blinken said his visit to Poland was coming at “one of the most urgent moments in the long history between our two countries” and said recent deployments of US soldiers to the country would continue.

Mr Rau said Poland had already taken in more than 700,000 refugees from Ukraine and that he expected hundreds of thousands more in the coming weeks, unless Russia backs down.

“Poland will never recognise territorial changes brought about by unprovoked, unlawful aggression,” he said, adding that his country will demand that alleged Russian war crimes committed in Ukraine will be prosecuted.

Following his meeting with Mr Blinken, Mr Morawiecki said they had agreed on the need to further strengthen Nato’s eastern flank and bolster Europe’s security architecture.

Poland is seeking more US forces on its territory, where there are currently more than 10,000 American troops.

The two men also discussed stepping up sanctions and freezes of assets on Russia, which Mr Morawiecki said should be “crushing” for Russia’s economy.

No Russian banks should be exempted from the exclusions from the Swift system, he said.

Currently, all but the largest Russian banks have been kicked off the financial messaging service.

