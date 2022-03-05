£20m Lotto jackpot rolls down as no-one scoops top prize

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
£20m Lotto jackpot rolls down as no-one scoops top prize

By Press Association
March 5 2022, 9.59pm Updated: March 5 2022, 10.05pm
(PA)
(PA)

One lucky ticket-holder has become a millionaire in a £20 million lottery rolldown that saw every prize boosted on Saturday.

The jackpot was shared between all other winners after no single ticket matched all six main numbers.

One player bagged £1,370,656 for matching five of the six main numbers plus the bonus ball.

A total of 91 players also scooped £8,538 each for matching five of the six main numbers.

The winning Lotto numbers were 10, 21, 29, 33, 42, 51 and the bonus number was 48.

Set of balls 10 and draw machine Guinevere were used.

Some 1.5 million ticket-holders also won £5 plus a free Lucky Dip just for matching two main numbers.

Wednesday’s jackpot will be an estimated £2 million.

No players matched all five numbers to win the Lotto HotPicks top prize, nor did anyone match four out of five to claim the next biggest amount of £13,000.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 07, 20, 26, 30, 34 and the Thunderball was 04.

No players scooped the top prize of £500,000 for matching all five plus the Thunderball, but three tickets bagged £5,000 each for matching five numbers.

