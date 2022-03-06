In pictures: Ten days of war in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
In pictures: Ten days of war in Ukraine

By Press Association
March 6 2022, 5.11am
Ukrainians living in Costa Rica take part in an anti war candlelight vigil in San Jose, Costa Rica (AP Photo/Carlos Gonzalez)
In war-torn areas of Ukraine, residents fled on footpaths and grief-stricken parents mourned dead children as Russian troops continued to shell encircled cities.

A promised cease-fire in the port city of Mariupol collapsed on Saturday amid scenes of terror in the besieged town, while in the outskirts of Kyiv, a stream of residents with pets and children crossed the Irpin River on an improvised path under a bridge destroyed by a Russian airstrike.

In comments carried on Ukrainian television, Mariupol mayor Vadym Boychenko said thousands of residents had gathered for safe passage out of the city when shelling began that morning.

Ten days into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, 1.45 million people have fled the battered country, according to the UN-affiliated Organisation for Migration in Geneva.

The death toll of the conflict was difficult to measure but likely had surpassed 1,000.

People lie on the floor of a hospital during shelling by Russian forces in Mariupol (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee across the Irpin River in the outskirts of Kyiv (Emilio Morenatti/AP)
The children of medical workers warm themselves in a blanket as they wait for their relatives in a hospital in Mariupol (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
A Ukrainian soldier and a militia man help a fleeing family crossing the Irpin River in the outskirts of Kyiv (Emilio Morenatti/AP)
Smoke rises after shelling by Russian forces in Mariupol  (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
Ukrainian servicemen carry a baby stroller (Vadim Ghirda/AP)
People cross on an improvised path under a bridge that was destroyed by a Russian airstrike (Vadim Ghirda/AP)
A woman traveling with others fleeing Ukraine, looks out of the window of a bus near the border crossing in Korczowa, Poland (Visar Kryeziu/AP)
Ukrainian citizens flee crossing the Irpin river in the outskirts of Kyiv (Emilio Morenatti/AP)
Marina Yatsko, left, and her boyfriend Fedor mourn over her 18-month-old son Kirill’s lifeless body, killed in shelling, as he lie on a stretcher in a hospital in Mariupol (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
A woman holds a dog while crossing the Irpin River (Vadim Ghirda/AP)
Glass on a hospital window is shattered by shelling in Mariupol (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
A woman weeps after finding a friend, who also fled Ukraine, at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland  (Markus Schreiber/AP)

