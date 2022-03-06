Jurgen Klopp still bemused by criticism of Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Jurgen Klopp still bemused by criticism of Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold

By Press Association
March 6 2022, 9.01am
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp does not understand the criticism of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s defensive qualities (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp does not understand the criticism of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s defensive qualities (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp continues to be bemused at critics who claim Trent Alexander-Arnold cannot defend.

The England right-back was a decisive force in the 1-0 win over West Ham which kept up the pressure in the title race, providing the cross for Sadio Mane’s winner and then effecting a brilliant goal-line clearance at the other end.

“Absolutely, I don’t understand that, that’s true, but I don’t think I will change that with whatever I will say,” said Klopp when asked if he knew why the 23-year-old’s defensive game continued to attract scrutiny.

“But if he couldn’t defend, he would not play here – at least not that in that position.

“He improved in all departments and defending of course as well, but he is that young that he can improve and has to improve, but yes, his defending is not a problem we have.”

There are no such questions about his ability at the other end of the pitch and he proved it again with a 16th assist of the season.

That equalled club great Steven Gerrard’s record for a single season and beat Alexander-Arnold’s own previous best from 2018-19 and 2019-20.

“When you see him playing I think we help him a little bit with positioning and stuff like this,” added Klopp.

“We try to bring him into positions, formation-wise, where he can be that influential but of course it’s all about him and his skill-set and his quality and his right foot and his overview.

“That’s it, that he is really in the situation and focused to set up goals in these moments, that he knows where are the dangerous situations and positions in the opposition box or around that and really tries to bring the ball there.

“It’s very helpful if you work together for a longer time because the strikers obviously expect that as well.

“It was a brilliant run from Sadio for the goal – and I don’t think it was a shot, by the way, I really think he wanted to bring the ball in the box and then you need somebody who picks it up.

“That was Sadio in this moment, a really good goal.”

Despite a run of just two wins in seven Premier League matches which has stalled their charge for the top four Hammers boss David Moyes, who left Anfield for the 18th successive time without victory, is seeing improvements.

And to that end he intends to keep faith with the same clutch of players and will keep rotation down to a minimum.

“We nearly put out the same team again (as Wednesday’s FA Cup defeat to Southampton) and I’m going to keep doing it,” he said.

“If it runs aground it runs aground. What I will say is the players have done a brilliant job.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier